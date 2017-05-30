Obituaries for the week of May 31, 2017

Margaret Ann Mayo Bryan

Mrs. Margaret Ann Mayo Bryan, age 87, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Jay, Fla.

She was a native of Century, Fla. and has resided in Poplar Dell, Fla. for the past sixty-eight years. She was a member of the Poplar Dell Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her a son, Fred Bryan.

Mrs. Bryan is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years, W.A. Bryan of Poplar Dell; one son, Bill (Jeri) Bryan of Cabot, Ark.; one daughter, Ann (Bill) Baker of Sarasota, Fla.; one sister, Claire Westmark of Pensacola, Fla.; two grandchildren, Greg Bryan and Meredith Baker; three great-grandchildren, Chris, Haden and Caitlin.

Memorial services were held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with the Rev. Mitch Herring officiating.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Michael John McKenzie

Mr. Michael John McKenzie, age 29, of Atmore, Ala. passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 in Atmore. He was an employee of Poarch Creek Indians as a warehouse worker. He was born in Mobile, Ala. to Troy Francis and Tammy Lynam McKenzie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Francis McKenzie; brother, William McKenzie; cousin, Timothy “Gooley” Hayes, Jr.

Mr. McKenzie is survived by his wife, Jessica McIlwain McKenzie; mother Tammy (Chris Burklund) McKenzie; grandmother, Bonnie Brown; step-father, Skeeter Crohett, Sr.; children, Shawn, Hunter, Hailey and Kailey McKenzie; brothers, Stephen (Dana) McKenzie, Nathan “Lil Shane” Powell and Skeeter “Bug” Crohett, Jr.; sister, Ashely McKenzie; host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 10 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Malcom Harrelson and Bro. Keith Lisenby officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill cemetery.

Pallbearers were Randall Morris, James Smith III, Sketter Crohett, Billy Griffis, Keith Brown, Rudy Lynam, Justin McGhee and Lance Hodges,

Honorary Pallbearers were Shane Ward, Terall Boutwell and Jerry Smith.

The family received friends Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc in charge of all arrangements.

John M. McGraw

Mr. John M. McGraw, age 77, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away March 23, 2017. He was born to the late John Sherman and Bessie McGraw of Atmore, Ala. He enjoyed golf, reading and spending time with family. He made a career of the American Red Cross and was committed to providing service to others.

He was predeceased in death by his brother, Wayne McGraw.

Mr. McGraw is survived by his wife Delia of forty-four years; three children, Dale McGee, Kimberly Hawthorne, and Donna Ennis; four grandchildren, Bobby and Tayler Ennis, Jordan McGee and Kate Allen; three great-grandchildren, Hayden, Lincoln, and Gabriel; two sisters Lawanna Taylor-and Louise Wyatt; sister-in-law Joyce McGraw.

Funeral services were held April 1, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel in Murrells Inlet followed with a reception.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross or St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel in charge of the arrangements.

William “Wayne” McGraw

Mr. William “Wayne” McGraw, age 72, of Daphne, Ala., passed away Sunday, November 27, 2016. He was born in Atmore, Ala. to the late John Sherman McGraw and Bessie Lee Diamond McGraw. He was a CPA, working for many years in real estate in Texas. He enjoyed gospel music and traveling in the mountains of Gatlinburg, Tenn. He enjoyed a good game of golf and Alabama Crimson Tide football.

He was predeceased in death by his parents.

Mr. McGraw is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Joyce Allen McGraw of Daphne; son, William “Bill” McGraw of Ft. Worth, Texas; daughter, Dr. Raquel Fagan and her husband, Jeff of Gotha, Fla.; brother, John Marvin McGraw and his wife, Delia, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two sisters, Lawana Taylor of Pensacola, Fla. and Louise Wyatt of Brewton, Ala.; grandchildren, Kyle and Kevin Fox; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; beloved dachshund fur babies, Smoochy, Blaze and Kaycee.

Celebration of life was held Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Hughes Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org. Hughes Funeral Home & Crematory, 7951 American Way, Daphne, AL 36526 in charge of all arrangements.

Lilly Miller Wells

Mrs. Lilly Miller Wells, age 77, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was a native of Wallace, Ala. and has resided in Atmore for most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Johnny Miller and Elsie Burch; three sisters and two brothers.

Mrs. Wells is survived by one sister, Shirley Kenney of Atmore; a number of nieces and nephews and a special great-nephew, D’Angelo Riley of Bay Minette, Ala.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Flomaton Cemetery with Bro. Ronnie Macks officiating.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.