Atmore Memorial Day observance cancelled

Billy Gates, commander of Atmore’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7016, announced early this morning (Monday, May 29) that the Memorial Day observance planned for today has been canceled due to the threat of bad weather.

“Due to the weather I have decided to cancel all program activities today,” Gates said in an email to all program participants. “Everyone stay home, stay safe and stay well.”

Gates said the cancellation would probably chase the bad weather away.

“Now that we have decided to cancel, we will have a pretty day,” he said.