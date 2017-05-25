Obituaries for the week of May 31, 2017

Margaret Ann Mayo Bryan

Mrs. Margaret Ann Mayo Bryan, age 87, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Jay, Fla.

She was a native of Century, Fla. and has resided in Poplar Dell, Fla. for the past sixty-eight years. She was a member of the Poplar Dell Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her a son, Fred Bryan.

Mrs. Bryan is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years, W.A. Bryan of Poplar Dell; one son, Bill (Jeri) Bryan of Cabot, Ark.; one daughter, Ann (Bill) Baker of Sarasota, Fla.; one sister, Claire Westmark of Pensacola, Fla.; two grandchildren, Greg Bryan and Meredith Baker; three great-grandchildren, Chris, Haden and Caitlin.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with the Rev. Mitch Herring officiating.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Michael John McKenzie

Mr. Michael John McKenzie, age 29, of Atmore, Ala. passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 in Atmore. He was an employee of Poarch Creek Indians as a warehouse worker. He was born in Mobile, Ala. to Troy Francis and Tammy Lynam McKenzie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Francis McKenzie; brother, William McKenzie; cousin, Timothy “Gooley” Hayes, Jr.

Mr. McKenzie is survived by his wife, Jessica McIlwain McKenzie; mother Tammy (Chris Burklund) McKenzie; grandmother, Bonnie Brown; step-father, Skeeter Crohett, Sr.; children, Shawn, Hunter, Hailey and Kailey McKenzie; brothers, Stephen (Dana) McKenzie, Nathan “Lil Shane” Powell and Skeeter “Bug” Crohett, Jr.; sister, Ashely McKenzie; host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 10 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Malcom Harrelson and Bro. Keith Lisenby officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Randall Morris, James Smith III, Sketter Crohett, Billy Griffis, Keith Brown, Rudy Lynam, Justin McGhee and Lance Hodges,

Honorary Pallbearers will be Shane Ward, Terall Boutwell and Jerry Smith.

The family received friends Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc in charge of all arrangements.