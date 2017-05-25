Obituaries for the week of May 24, 2017

Crystal Fillingim Criswell

Mrs. Crystal Fillingim Criswell, age 38, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla.

She was born in Flomaton, Ala., former resident of Jay, Fla., where she graduated from high school. She has been a resident of the McDavid and Walnut Hill, Fla. for the past 19 years. She was a member of the Bratt Assembly of God Church where she taught children bible study. She was a community volunteer in her church and the schools.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Joe Joyner; great-grandmother, Mattie Hawthorne; grandfather, Tom Fillingim and cousins, Kim Helms and Jeffery Hawthorne.

Mrs. Criswell is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Criswell of Walnut Hill; one son, Colton Ray Criswell of Walnut Hill; two daughters, Karlee Nicole Criswell and Chloe Faith Criswell both of Walnut Hill; parents, John and Patsy Fillingim of Jay, Fla.; mother and father-in-law, Billy and Janie Criswell of McDavid, Fla.; one brother, Arron Fillingim of Jay; two sisters-in-law, Marsha and Kenny Maher of Byrneville, Fla. and Michelle and Keith Peebles of McDavid,; maternal grandmother, Irene Joyner; paternal grandmother, Louise Dockens and a special in the time of need niece, Jessica Wilson.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 19, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Maharrey and Rev. Josh Long officiating. Burial followed at Christian Home Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Kipp Nowling, Cameron Fillingim, Michael Boyd, Michael Fillingim, Kenny Maher and Keith Peebles.

Honorary pallbearers were Roger Nowling, Blake Barnes, Tommy McCrory, Brandon Wilson, Walter Brown, Jason Mobley, Willie Nisewonger and Jim Rogers.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the First National Bank of Atmore.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Ernest Ervin Hadley

Mr. Ernest Ervin Hadley, age 73, passed away Monday, May 15, 2017 in Mobile, Ala. He was a native and life-long resident of Stockton, Ala. He was a veteran in the U.S. Army and was of the holiness faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas E. Hadley and mother, Rachel Hadley Stewart.

Mr. Hadley is survived by his wife, Joyce Stacey Hadley of Stockton; one daughter, Tina Lynn Hadley of Stockton; one brother, David Hadley of Stockton; two sisters, Doris and Robert Ramer and Elsie and James Bryars, all of Perdido, Ala.; one granddaughter, Amber Stacey and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Don Sanks and Rev. Michael Hadley officiating. Burial will follow at Dean Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Johnny Ramer, Jimmy Ramer, James L. Bryars, Jim Bo Brown, Marty Hadley and Robert Danny Hadley.

Honorary pallbearer was Mason Hadley.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Janie Blackmon Dews

Mrs. Janie Blackmon Dews, age 70, passed away Monday, May 15, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a native of Bratt, Fla., former resident of Pensacola and has resided in Cantonment, Fla. for the past year. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army. She was a hospice volunteer and a member of the Central Chapel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Thomas Dews; parents, George and Leonora Blackmon; sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Joe Sanders; sisters, Connie Garrity and Winnie Blackmon brother-in-law, Bernie Wiggins and daughter-in-law, Julia Castillo.

Mrs. Dews is survived by her four sons, Mark Castillo, Christopher Shane Castillo, Craig (Dawn Marie) Castillo, all of Long Island, N.Y. and Heath (Brittany) Dews of Pensacola; one daughter, Carissa (Kyle) Sheppard of Cantonment; one sister, Florine Wiggins of Bratt and six grandchildren, Amanda Castillo, Jessica Castillo, Craig Castillo, Mark Castillo, Domnik Gunderson and Aiden Dews.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 19, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Clayton McCormick and Rev. Rick Maharrey officiating. Burial followed at Godwin Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Johnny Lacy, Jarrod “Bubba” Long, B.J. Long, Justin Long, David Torrence III and Jarrett Nelson.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Alabama.

Marvin Jerry Haynie

Mr. Marvin Jerry Haynie, age 79, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. He was a native and former resident of Anniston, Ala. and has resided in Century, Fla. for the past fifty-nine years. He was a veteran in the U.S. Navy and was retired from Century Correctional Facility.

He was an avid fisherman. He was a member of the Bratt First Baptist Church.

Mr. Haynie is survived by his wife, Doris York Haynie of Bratt, Fla.; two sons, Stanley Earl Haynie and Marvin “Tony” (Kathy) Haynie, Sr. of Bratt; one brother, Johnnie Winnie of Anniston, Ala.; four grandsons, Brandon Haynie, Derek Haynie, Clayton Stacey and Marvin “T.J.” Haynie, Jr. and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 22, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Bratt First Baptist Church with Mr. Tom Smith officiating.

The family received friends Monday, May 22, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Bratt First Baptist Church.

Pallbearers were T.J. Haynie, Luke McDaniel, Troy Clemmons, Earl Garrett, Edward Gillman and Romeo Coleman.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Thelma H. Heathcock

Mrs. Thelma H. Heathcock, age 82, of Walnut Hill, Fla., passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017 at her residence. She was retired as a payroll secretary employed by Southland/Frontier Telephone Co. She was born in Nokomis, Fla. to the late Jake and Bessie Joyner Hollingsworth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jeffery Heathcock and a brother, Eldred Hollingsworth.

Mrs. Heathcock is survived by one son, John (Maryanne) Heathcock of Walnut Hill; two brothers, Paul (Linda) Hollingsworth of Robertsdale, Ala. and Dewayne (Barbara) Hollingsworth of Enon, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Pat Hollingsworth of Nokomis; grandchildren, Talana (Rickey) Smith, Riverly Heathcock and Bowyn Heathcock and special caretaker, Debbie Weaver.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Pete Coon officiating. Interment followed in Hollingsworth Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Steve Gibson, Bodie Tullis, Wayne Robinson, Kevin Spence, Miles Hollingsworth, Sean O’ Connor and Robert Hollingsworth.

The family received friends Monday, May 22, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc in charge of all arrangements.

Dottie Hayes Burdick

Mrs. Dottie Hayes Burdick, 92 of Atmore, AL. passed away Sunday May 21, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was a homemaker. She was born in Monroe County to the late Riley and Grace David Hayes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Burdick and one son, Donald Hadley and ten brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Burdick is survived by one daughter, Imogene Boyington of Atmore; one sister, Gracie Mae Keymon of Tenn.; seven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; thirty-one great-great-grandchildren and four great-great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services held Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Sis. Helen Stewart officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jimmie Boyington, J.D. Boyington, Dustin Boyington, Billy Jr. Davis, Ashley Salter and Joe Smith.

Honorary pallbearer were Logan Dale Reeve.

The family received friends Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc in charge of all arrangements.

Michael John McKenzie

Mr. Michael John McKenzie, age 29, of Atmore, Ala. passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 in Atmore. He was an employee of Poarch Creek Indians as a warehouse worker. He was born in Mobile, Ala. to Troy Francis and Tammy Lynam McKenzie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Francis McKenzie; brother, William McKenzie; cousin, Timothy “Gooley” Hayes, Jr.

Mr. McKenzie is survived by his wife, Jessica McIlwain McKenzie; mother Tammy (Chris Burklund) McKenzie; grandmother, Bonnie Brown; step-father, Skeeter Crochet, Sr.; children, Shawn, Hunter, Hailey and Kailey McKenzie; brothers, Stephen (Dana) McKenzie, Nathan “Lil Shane” Powell and Skeeter “Bug” Crochet, Jr.; sister, Ashely McKenzie; host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 10 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Malcom Harrelson and Bro. Keith Lisenby officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill cemetery.

The family received friends Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc in charge of all arrangements.

Terrell Da’Mante Deese

Infant Terrell Da’Mante Deese, age 3 months, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Sunday, May 7, 2016 in Atmore. In Terrell’s short life he brought much sunshine and joy to his family.

Terrell is survived by his mother, Ky’Tara Deese of Pensacola, Fla.; his grandparents, Tiffany (William) Lewis and Edmond Deese, all of Atmore; great-grandparents, Patricia Rothchild Grace of Atmore and William Burton of Sumter, S.C. and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Longmire-Jones Memorial Chapel of Turner Funeral Chapel with Overseer Darryl North officiating. Interment was in Stallworth Cemetery.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Sylvester “LB” Benjamin

Mr. Sylvester “LB” Benjamin, 87, of Enterprise, Ala. and formerly of Little River, Ala. passed away Friday, May 12, 2017 at Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was a native of Little River and was self-employed in the timber and logging industry.

Mr. Benjamin is survived by two daughters, Connie (William) Lanier of Enterprise and Minister Carmen Welker-Williams of Bay Minette, Ala.; one son, Jamie (Brenda) Welker of Perdido, Ala.; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Longmire-Jones Memorial Chapel of Turner Funeral Chapel with Dr. Bernard Bishop officiating. Interment followed in Stallworth Cemetery.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Deborah Law

Miss Deborah Law, age 51, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Atmore Nursing Care Center.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. at a local cemetery.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Sam Payne

Mr. Sam Payne, age 52, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017. He was born to the late Laura Payne Roberts and Sam Grant, Jr. He was a 1983 graduate of Escambia County High. He had been employed with Standard Furniture, Swift Lumber, Baldwin Pole Co. and Ingalls Shipyard. He had a kind spirit and an infectious laugh.

He was preceded in death by his sister, LaTasha Grant.

Mr. Payne is survived by his sons, Sam Payne, Jr. and Seth Stiers, Esterlene (Jerome) East, all of Atmore; daughter, Lindsey of Memphis, Tenn.; siblings, Fahamisha (Eric) Robinson of Atmore, Johnathan (Jasmine) Roberts of Phenix City, Ala., Bernard (Beth) Grant of Mt. Laurel, N.J., Anthony (Raquel) Young of Jacksonville, Fla, Taijuana Dixon of Pensacola, Fla, Tiffany Brown of Atlanta, Ga. and Sherod Tucker of St. Louis, Mo. And John (Sylvia) Roberts, Jr. who raised him as his son and significant other, Alicia Stiers along with a host of other relatives and close personal friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Full Gospel Church with Pastor J.D. Banks, presiding and Evangelist Vanessa Boggan officiating. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery,

Pallbearers and flower bearers were friends and family.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Dennis Scott Perritt

Mr. Dennis Scott Perritt, age 54, of Mc David, Fla., passed away Friday, May 19, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. He was born in Milton, Fla. He was employed with Alabama Power Company as a Fleet Technician for many years and was well known and respected throughout the company.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Etheleen and Thomas Weekley.

Mr. Perritt is survived by his wife Elizabeth H. Perritt of Mc David; two sons, Gregory (Danielle) Perritt of Molino, Fla., Jason Perritt of Mc David; one daughter, Sarah Perritt of Mc David and one grandson, Scout Perritt; two brothers, Jeff (Elaine) Perritt of Jay, Fla. and Barry (Melanie) Perritt of Pace, Fla. and his father, Joe Perritt of Pace; aunt, Carol Perritt was particularly special to him as was a host of nieces, nephews, and all of his extended family.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Stephen Houser officiating.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 5 p.m. until the service beginning at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northview High Scott NJROTC, the American Heart Association, or the American Diabetes Association.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.