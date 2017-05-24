UB movie night features Moana, benefits Y

United Bank joins with the Atmore YMCA for a great cause as part of its Screen on the Green 2017 dinner and outdoor movie. The event will be held Friday, June 2, at Heritage Park, featuring Moana.

Atmore YMCA staff will be on site from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., selling Monroe sausage dogs and hamburgers to benefit the Atmore YMCA. Each plate includes chips and a drink for $5. Proceeds from dinner sales will benefit the Atmore YMCA, specifically replacing exercise equipment. There is no charge to attend the movie, which will begin at dark (approximately 8 p.m.). Additionally, there will be complimentary water and popcorn provided while you enjoy the show.

“Being a part of our community is important,” said Bob Jones, President and CEO of United Bank. “Frequently, citizens share with me their memories of attendance from previous movie nights and how it has become a tradition among our youth. This event is focused on families and meant to be a relaxing evening to celebrate the end of the school year and kick off summer.”

Moviegoers are encouraged to bring bug spray, blankets or chairs and arrive early. The Atmore YMCA will begin serving at 6:30 p.m. and will continue until the movie begins at dark. Cash payments will be accepted.