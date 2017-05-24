Turtle Point raising funds on Redbasket.org

Turtle Point Science Center in Flomaton is raising funds to renovate the boardwalk, one of the most popular parts of the center.

According to Director Jackie Word, donations may be made through Redbasket.org, a nonprofit crowdfunding website made available through WoodmenLife.

Your donation is tax-deductible and every penny you contribute goes directly to Turtle Point. The campaign is open for 41 more days.

Following is some of the information about Turtle Point included on the Redbasket.org site:

“Turtle Point Science Center is an award-winning facility that has become a beacon of science education in Southwest Alabama. Built in 1999, the mission of the science center is to connect the science classroom to nature through hands-on science lessons. Turtle Point is open to the public at no cost and is widely used by the general public for daily outings and even a place to exercise in nature.

The Turtle Point campus has a classroom, lab, butterfly house, creek, and boardwalk that classes and visitors in the community enjoy on a daily basis. The boardwalk is a spectacular feature that takes students and visitors on a journey through the wetlands to an overlook on Big Escambia Creek.

The boardwalk has become a highlight of the facility. Over the years, the boardwalk has received constant maintenance to replace boards, railings, steps, and even rebuild areas after flooding destroyed them. In fall 2015, while surveying the damage of an undermined bridge section, it was decided that it was time to replace the railings and decking of the entire structure.

Jacquelyn and the Turtle Point staff hope to raise $25,000 through RedBasket.org for purchasing materials to complete the boardwalk refurbishment.