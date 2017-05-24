Retirees honored

Sixteen employees with the Escambia County school system were honored with a reception Tuesday, May 16, at Flomaton High School. The 16 represented almost 400 years in the system.
Only five attended the reception, but all were recognized.
Debra Hester McCann, teacher, 35.79 years, retired at A.C. Moore Elementary
Lawrence Goldsmith, culinary arts teacher, 22 years, retired at Escambia County High School
Vangela Franklin, teacher aide, 25.90 years, retired at Escambia County Middle School
Ollie Jones, seven-hour custodian, 14.63 years, retired at Escambia County Middle School
Susan Maguire, three-hour lunchroom worker, 34 years, retired at Escambia County Middle School
Deborah Thrash, teacher, 28.90 years, retired at Escambia County Middle School
Swan Chavers, special ed. teacher, 16.85 years, retired at Flomaton Elementary School
Deborah Thomas, instructional coach, 27.25 years, retired at Flomaton Elementary School
Elizabeth Kay Carnley, seven-hour lunchroom worker, 22.80 years, retired at Flomaton High School
Virginia Gail Bell, teacher, 24 years, retired at Huxford Elementary School
Kay E. Vickrey, teacher, 19 years, retired at Huxford Elementary School
Sharon Chavers, teacher aide, 28 years, retired at Pollard-McCall Junior High School
Karla Maxwell, speech language pathologist, 29.86 years, retired at Rachel Patterson Elementary School
Mary Diane Purvis, teacher, 16 years, retired at Rachel Patterson Elementary School
Annette O’Shields, four-hour custodian, 19 years, retired at Neal Middle School
Anthony Mosley, head mechanic, 25 years, retired at Brewton bus shop