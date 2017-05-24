Retirees honored

Sixteen employees with the Escambia County school system were honored with a reception Tuesday, May 16, at Flomaton High School. The 16 represented almost 400 years in the system.

Only five attended the reception, but all were recognized.

Debra Hester McCann, teacher, 35.79 years, retired at A.C. Moore Elementary

Lawrence Goldsmith, culinary arts teacher, 22 years, retired at Escambia County High School

Vangela Franklin, teacher aide, 25.90 years, retired at Escambia County Middle School

Ollie Jones, seven-hour custodian, 14.63 years, retired at Escambia County Middle School

Susan Maguire, three-hour lunchroom worker, 34 years, retired at Escambia County Middle School

Deborah Thrash, teacher, 28.90 years, retired at Escambia County Middle School

Swan Chavers, special ed. teacher, 16.85 years, retired at Flomaton Elementary School

Deborah Thomas, instructional coach, 27.25 years, retired at Flomaton Elementary School

Elizabeth Kay Carnley, seven-hour lunchroom worker, 22.80 years, retired at Flomaton High School

Virginia Gail Bell, teacher, 24 years, retired at Huxford Elementary School

Kay E. Vickrey, teacher, 19 years, retired at Huxford Elementary School

Sharon Chavers, teacher aide, 28 years, retired at Pollard-McCall Junior High School

Karla Maxwell, speech language pathologist, 29.86 years, retired at Rachel Patterson Elementary School

Mary Diane Purvis, teacher, 16 years, retired at Rachel Patterson Elementary School

Annette O’Shields, four-hour custodian, 19 years, retired at Neal Middle School

Anthony Mosley, head mechanic, 25 years, retired at Brewton bus shop