PHD Realty awards scholarships

PHD Realty awarded two high school seniors with PHD Realty Determination scholarships recently. The scholarships were created to celebrate the efforts of high school students in the communities served by PHD Realty.

Jarrett Nelson, a 2017 senior of Escambia County High School, was announced the recipient of one of two $250 scholarships on May 12, during the annual awards day ceremony.

On May 15, 2017, the second recipient, Kaitlyn Richerson, a senior of JU Blacksher High school was announced.

“We are pleased to award these scholarships. These bright and intelligent students are the future. We are happy to honor them and support their endeavors,” said Patty Helton Davis, owner and broker of PHD Realty. “With the rising cost of college education, we wanted to help ease some of the financial burden.”

For eligibility, the students had to be a graduating senior attending high school in Monroe, Escambia or Baldwin counties in Alabama or Escambia or Santa Rosa counties in Florida. They must have planned to enroll in a two or four-year college, university or technical school for the upcoming academic year and a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 (or its equivalent) and the endorsement of their guidance counselor.