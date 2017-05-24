Church Calendar

NOKOMIS BAPTIST CHURCH, 2383 Hwy. 31, Atmore, is presenting a Six week Bible Study series, entitled “LIVING THE CHRISTIAN LIFE,” through May 28 at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. Come and study the Word of God with us. A traditional Worship Service follows under direction of Pastor James Hill. Classes are available for all ages.

Gaines Chapel A.M.E Church will observe Annual Women’s Day Sunday, May 28 at 11 a.m. Marian Torrence, daughter of Coach Cornell and Mavis Torrence, of Pensacola will bring the message. Everyone is invited

to attend.

The Pensacola Bay Harmonizers will honor America’s fallen Heroes on Memorial Day, Sunday May 28, 9:30 a.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 1100 Nine Mile Road, Pensacola.

Brooks Memorial Baptist Church will have VBS June 5 through June 9 from 5:30 until 8 p.m. nightly. Theme is Galactic Starveyors™. Ages 3 yrs. Old to 6th grade.

First Assembly of God, Atmore, will have VBS June 5 through June 9 from 8 until 11:30 a.m. Theme is On the Farm. Ages 3yrs old to 6th grade.

Little Rock Church, 9310 Robinsonville Rd., will host a Campmeeting, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, June 7, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. nightly. Bro. Gary Ashcraft will be the guest speaker. Everyone is invited to attend.

First United Methodist Church, Atmore, will have VBS June 11 through 15 from 5:30 until 8 p.m. Theme is Maker Fun Factory. Ages nursery through 6th grade.

Calvary Deliverance Temple has a Fellowship meeting every fourth Friday at 6 p.m. to include singing, preaching. All are welcome to attend.

Liberty Church, 200 3rd Ave., is holding a Bible study on the book of Romans Wednesdays at 10 a.m. All are invited.

Calvary Deliverance Temple has singing every second Friday night beginning at 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Bratt sponsors Naomi’s Table, a non-denominational ministry for widows. Naomi’s Table, meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information call B.K. Williams 850-342-4006

Trinity Episcopal Church celebrates either with a Holy Eucharist service or Morning Prayer every Sunday at 9 a.m. On fifth Sundays, the Men of Trinity host brunch following the service.

St. Anna’s Episcopal Church celebrates Holy Eucharist on Sunday at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m., and Compline / Bible Study the second Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The congregation of St. Andrews Anglican Church, located on the corner of Pine and Presley streets, invites you to worship with them on 1st, 3rd and 5th Sundays at 10 a.m. The Rev. Thomas E. Raines celebrates the Holy Communion service.