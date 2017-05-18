Obituaries for the week of May 24, 2017

Crystal Fillingim Criswell

Mrs. Crystal Fillingim Criswell, age 38, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla.

She was born in Flomaton, Ala., former resident of Jay, Fla., where she graduated from high school. She has been a resident of the McDavid and Walnut Hill, Fla. for the past 19 years. She was a member of the Bratt Assembly of God Church where she taught children bible study. She was a community volunteer in her church and the schools.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Joe Joyner; great-grandmother, Mattie Hawthorne; grandfather, Tom Fillingim and cousins, Kim Helms and Jeffery Hawthorne.

Mrs. Criswell is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Criswell of Walnut Hill; one son, Colton Ray Criswell of Walnut Hill; two daughters, Karlee Nicole Criswell and Chloe Faith Criswell both of Walnut Hill; parents, John and Patsy Fillingim of Jay, Fla.; mother and father-in-law, Billy and Janie Criswell of McDavid, Fla.; one brother, Arron Fillingim of Jay; two sisters-in-law, Marsha and Kenny Maher of Byrneville, Fla. and Michelle and Keith Peebles of McDavid,; maternal grandmother, Irene Joyner; paternal grandmother, Louise Dockens and a special in the time of need niece, Jessica Wilson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 19, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Maharrey and Rev. Josh Long officiating. Burial will follow at Christian Home Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Kipp Nowling, Cameron Fillingim, Michael Boyd, Michael Fillingim, Kenny Maher and Keith Peebles.

Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Nowling, Blake Barnes, Tommy McCrory, Brandon Wilson, Walter Brown, Jason Mobley, Willie Nisewonger and Jim Rogers.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the First National Bank of Atmore.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Ernest Ervin Hadley

Mr. Ernest Ervin Hadley, age 73, passed away Monday, May 15, 2017 in Mobile, Ala. He was a native and life-long resident of Stockton, Ala. He was a veteran in the U.S. Army and was of the holiness faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas E. Hadley and mother, Rachel Hadley Stewart.

Mr. Hadley is survived by his wife, Joyce Stacey Hadley of Stockton; one daughter, Tina Lynn Hadley of Stockton; one brother, David Hadley of Stockton; two sisters, Doris and Robert Ramer and Elsie and James Bryars, all of Perdido, Ala.; one granddaughter, Amber Stacey and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Don Sanks and Rev. Michael Hadley officiating. Burial will follow at Dean Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Ramer, Jimmy Ramer, James L. Bryars, Jim Bo Brown, Marty Hadley and Robert Danny Hadley.

Honorary pallbearer will be Mason Hadley.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Janie Blackmon Dews

Mrs. Janie Blackmon Dews, age 70, passed away Monday, May 15, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a native of Bratt, Fla., former resident of Pensacola and has resided in Cantonment, Fla. for the past year. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army. She was a hospice volunteer and a member of the Central Chapel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Thomas Dews; parents, George and Leonora Blackmon; sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Joe Sanders; sisters, Connie Garrity and Winnie Blackmon brother-in-law, Bernie Wiggins and daughter-in-law, Julia Castillo.

Mrs. Dews is survived by her four sons, Mark Castillo, Christopher Shane Castillo, Craig (Dawn Marie) Castillo, all of Long Island, N.Y. and Heath (Brittany) Dews of Pensacola; one daughter, Carissa (Kyle) Sheppard of Cantonment; one sister, Florine Wiggins of Bratt and six grandchildren, Amanda Castillo, Jessica Castillo, Craig Castillo, Mark Castillo, Domnik Gunderson and Aiden Dews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 19, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Clayton McCormick and Rev. Rick Maharrey officiating. Burial will follow at Godwin Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Lacy, Jarrod “Bubba” Long, B.J. Long, Justin Long, David Torrence III and Jarrett Nelson.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Alabama.