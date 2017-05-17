What’s going on at the library?

Atmore Public Library Director Hope Lassiter says the library has a fun-filled summer planned.
The Summer Reading Program kicks off Friday, June 2, and continues every Friday in June at 10 a.m.
June 2 – Poodle Show
June 9 – Wild West Rope Show
June 16 – Magician
June 23 – Atmore Fire Department
June 30 – Portable Petting Zoo
The library will have a book fair June 12 through 23.
The Lego Club will meet Wednesdays in July at 10 a.m., for ages 6-12. Space is limited for Lego Club, so please come by the library to sign up.