What’s going on at the library?

Atmore Public Library Director Hope Lassiter says the library has a fun-filled summer planned.

The Summer Reading Program kicks off Friday, June 2, and continues every Friday in June at 10 a.m.

June 2 – Poodle Show

June 9 – Wild West Rope Show

June 16 – Magician

June 23 – Atmore Fire Department

June 30 – Portable Petting Zoo

The library will have a book fair June 12 through 23.

The Lego Club will meet Wednesdays in July at 10 a.m., for ages 6-12. Space is limited for Lego Club, so please come by the library to sign up.