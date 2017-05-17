FNB&T donates to high schools



Each year, the First National Bank & Trust Points Club donates money to area high schools based on scoring by that year’s football team. This year, the bank donated a total of $7,400 to Escambia Academy, Escambia County High School, Excel High School, J.F. Shields High School, J.U. Blacksher High School, Monroe Academy, Monroe County High School, Northview High School. Shown are bank personnel, from left, Jason Boothe, Vice President and Loan Officer, Excel branch; Brandy Giger, Director of Marketing and Human Resources; Glen Davis, FNB&T President.