ECHS shatters record – Seniors receive $4.3 million in scholarships

Escambia County High School a failing school? Don’t tell this senior class. Apparently they didn’t get the word. This class of 110 seniors shattered the old school record for scholarships with a whopping $4.3 million in scholarship offers. When Principal Dennis Fuqua came to ECHS four and a half years ago, seniors struggled to reach $1 million in scholarships. The climb has been steady since then, and last year topped at more than $2 million.

When Fuqua announced this year’s total at ECHS Class Day Friday, May 12, seniors and the audience cheered. He credited school counselors Ashley Trawick and Teresa Hunter for helping students seek out and apply for scholarships.

In January, Escambia County High School was declared a failing school based on one test taken one time by tenth-grade students. Apparently the Alabama Department of Education is the only entity that would hang that name on a school in which the senior class finishes so well.

The following entities presented scholarships and recognition at Class Day:

Progressive Civic Recreational Club

Expose / Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

Rotary Club Academic All Stars

American Red Cross and CNA Pinning

See You in the Future

Our Ladies of Essence

Illustrious Women of Vision

Atmore Chamber Ambassadors

Auburn University Montgomery

University of West Alabama

Coastal Alabama Community College

Reid State Technical College

First National Bank & Trust

United Bank

Trustmark Bank

PHD Scholarship

Bernice Hollinger Scholarship

Perdido Alumni Scholarship

Peer Helpers

United States Marine Corps

United States Army

United States Air Force

Miss ECHS

Yearbook

Delta Kappa Gamma

The Kearley Foundation

Bryant Jordan Nominee

Band Boosters

ECHS Choir