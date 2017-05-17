ECHS shatters record – Seniors receive $4.3 million in scholarships

Escambia County High School a failing school? Don’t tell this senior class. Apparently they didn’t get the word. This class of 110 seniors shattered the old school record for scholarships with a whopping $4.3 million in scholarship offers. When Principal Dennis Fuqua came to ECHS four and a half years ago, seniors struggled to reach $1 million in scholarships. The climb has been steady since then, and last year topped at more than $2 million.
When Fuqua announced this year’s total at ECHS Class Day Friday, May 12, seniors and the audience cheered. He credited school counselors Ashley Trawick and Teresa Hunter for helping students seek out and apply for scholarships.
In January, Escambia County High School was declared a failing school based on one test taken one time by tenth-grade students. Apparently the Alabama Department of Education is the only entity that would hang that name on a school in which the senior class finishes so well.
The following entities presented scholarships and recognition at Class Day:
Progressive Civic Recreational Club
Expose / Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority
Rotary Club Academic All Stars
American Red Cross and CNA Pinning
See You in the Future
Our Ladies of Essence
Illustrious Women of Vision
Atmore Chamber Ambassadors
Auburn University Montgomery
University of West Alabama
Coastal Alabama Community College
Reid State Technical College
First National Bank & Trust
United Bank
Trustmark Bank
PHD Scholarship
Bernice Hollinger Scholarship
Perdido Alumni Scholarship
Peer Helpers
United States Marine Corps
United States Army
United States Air Force
Miss ECHS
Yearbook
Delta Kappa Gamma
The Kearley Foundation
Bryant Jordan Nominee
Band Boosters
ECHS Choir