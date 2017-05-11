Obituaries for the week of May 17, 2017

Doris (Dot) Woods

Mrs. Doris (Dot) Woods, age 84, passed away Monday, May 8, 2017 in Fairhope, Ala. She was a life-long resident of Atmore, Ala. She worked as a seamstress at Vanity Fair for many years before she started sewing for the public. She made everything from children’s clothes to wedding dresses for both of her daughters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Woods; parents, Charlie Tyson and Sadie Miller; three brothers, Jack Tyson, Thomas (PeeWee) Tyson and Joe Miller; one sister, Louise King.

Mrs. Woods is survived by one son, Charles Woods (Carolyn) of Atmore; two daughters, Vicky Kornegay (Darryl) of Eufaula, Ala. and Lisa Milliken (Larry) of Atmore; one brother, Murray Tyson (Libby) of South Haven, Miss.; six grandchildren, Sharlie Terry (Ross), Scotty Woods (Tosha), Hunter Milliken (Hannah), Andrew Kornegay (Sarah), Haley Kornegay and Sara Milliken; four great-grandchildren, Ava Woods, Tyson Milliken, Levi Milliken and Chase Milliken.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home. Burial followed at Semirah Springs Cemetery.

The family received friends Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Andrew Kornegay, Scotty Woods, Hunter Milliken, Darryl Kornegay, Larry Milliken and Ross Terry.

Honorary pallbearers were her Sunday school class at Robinsonville Baptist Church.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.