Obituaries for the week of May 10, 2017

Shirley Lassitter White

Mrs. Shirley Lassitter White, age 74, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Fairhope, Ala. She was a clothing inspector for Vanity Fair Mills. She was born in Atmore, to the late Robert Jack and Ada Bell Wall Lassitter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Ray White; siblings, Comer Lee Lassitter, Carnis O. Lassitter, Milford Lassitter, Rubert Lassitter, Marshall Lassitter, Grace Mire, Sue Cumbie and Carol Sawyer.

Mrs. White is survived by one son, Mark (Michelle) White of Atmore; one daughter, Sherry (Eddie) Rider of Loxley, Ala.; four grandchildren, Britney, Tiffany, Christopher, and Victoria; five great-grandchildren and one brother, Russell (Maxine) Lassitter.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jesse Wood officiating. Interment followed in Booneville Baptist Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Drake McGhee, Dalton Walker, Thomas Holley, Billy Byrd, Rusty Lassitter, and Terry Cumbie.

Honorary pallbearers were Eugene “Kookie” Lassiter and Alan Wall.

The family received friends Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

John Calvin Davis, Sr.

Mr. John Calvin Davis, Sr., age 91 of Davisville, Fla., passed away Friday, May 5, 2017 at his residence. He retired after thirty-eight years of service from St. Regis-Champion Paper Mill. He served in the U. S. Navy during WWII.

He was a Mason for over fifty years, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite, He was a member of Pine Barren Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer J. and Nellie Dove Davis; two brothers and two sisters.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of seventy-two years, Jean Eloise Steadham Davis of Davisville; two sons, John C. (Lynn) Davis, Jr of Atmore, Ala., Benjamin E. (Dottie) of Walnut Hill, Fla.; four grandchildren, “Little John” Calvin (Sandy) Davis, III of Atmore, Anna Davis (Christopher) Berry and Clinton E. Davis, all of Cantonment, Fla., Lacey Davis (Travis) Suits of Orange City, Fla.; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Jimmy Douglas (Sharon) Davis of Davisville.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Harper officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery with full Military Honors.

Active Pallbearers were “Little John” Davis, Clint Davis, Travis Suits, Chris Berry, Oscar Davis and Brian Davis.

Honorary Pallbearers were his Sunday school class; Raymond Norris, Ralph Darby, Marcus Ferguson, Branson Holt, James Calvin Bolton, Mickey Peterson, Edward Hudson, Bernie Edwards and Daryl Andress.

The family received friends Monday, May 8, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Myrtle Ann Rolin

Mrs. Myrtle Ann Rolin, age 68, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a native and life-long resident of Century, Fla. She loved gardening, canning, dancing and the outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Rolin and brothers, Ray Walston and Charles Walston.

Mrs. Rolin is survived by her boyfriend, James Ray Foster of Century; two sons, Matthew (Tonya) Rolin and Tracy (Denise) Rolin, all of Flomaton, Ala.; one daughter, Tabitha (Tracy) Tedder of Century; two brothers, Donald Wayne Walston of Milton, Fla. and Paul Walston of Walnut Hill, Fla.; sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home. Burial followed at Beulah Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Matthew Rolin, Tracy Rolin, Tracy Tedder, Chris Rolin, Justin Rolin and Michael Tedder.

Honorary pallbearers were Colby Taylor and Roosevelt Dixon.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Donta Demorris Russell

Mr. Donta Demorris Russell, age 20, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2016. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bobby Leslie.

Mr. Russell is survived by his father and mother, Garrick (Detrie) Russell and Torris Leslie; one brother, Alphonse Davis; four sisters, Dijah Leslie, Amber Russell, Kaitlyn Russell and Kamilla Russel; grandparents, Jane Russell, Claudia Leslie and Charlie Crenshaw; special friends, Michael Weaver, Matthew Hartley, Joe Jones, Alexus Crenshaw, Jamal Crenshaw, Michael Pettway, Nick Ankum, Demarcus Crenshaw, Robert Johnson, Ricky Tolbert, Cedric Tolbert, Carl Thompson, Rashard Williams, Alicia Adams and a host of uncles aunts, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 5, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Empowerment Tabernacle Christian Center with Apostle G. J. Gibbs officiating and eulogist. Pastor Darryl North, host Pastor. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers were cousins and friends.

Flower bearers were friends of the family.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Terrell D. Deese

Infant Terrell D. Deese, age 3 months, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Atmore, Ala.

Funeral services are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Turner Funeral Chapel LLC.

Jay’Ceon Jermaine Howard

Master Jay’Ceon Jermaine Howard, age 4 years old, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017. He was born in Brewton, Ala. to Tiara Monique Howard and was raised by Christopher and Gloria Howard-Williams. He was a student at Freemanville Head Start, never meeting a stranger.

He was preceded in death by one aunt, Shalonda Rudolph.

Jay’Ceon is survived by his parents, Christopher and Gloria Williams of Atmore; grandparents, Clarence East of Pensacola, Fla. and Daisy Mae Williams of Atmore; host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Deliverance Ministry of Jesus Christ with interment at Williams Family Cemetery in Cantonment, Fla.

Pallbearers and flower bearers were family and friends.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Shalonda “Angie” Rudolph

Mrs. Shalonda “Angie” Rudolph, age 22, passed away Friday, April 28, 2017. She was born to Gloria-Howard-Williams and Marcine Howard in Miami, Fla. She was a 2011 graduate of Escambia County High School and named Ms. E.C.H.S. She was a correctional officer for Century Correctional Facility. She was a member of Faith Pentecostal Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marcine Howard; grandmother, Mary Lee East; brother, Jermaine Hawkins and uncle, Lue Williams.

Mrs. Rudolph is survived by her husband, DeJuan Rudolph; parents, Christopher and Gloria Howard Williams; daughter, Ka’Myah Rudolph and son, Jaylon Howard; sisters, Tiara Howard and Jessica East; brothers, Jerby East and Devon Howard; God-sister, Shalonda Jenrette; uncles, Clarence East, Jr., David (Annie) East of Miami, Jerome (Easterlene) East, Reginald (Rita) Williams and Wayne Williams, all of Atmore; Dennis (Rose) Black of Miss.; aunts, Shirley Williams of Atmore, Sharon Johnson of Daytona, Fla., Rose Mary East of Miami, Patricia (Tim) Swerdloff of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Gasha (Kenneth) Curry of Atmore; grandparents, Clarence East of Pensacola, Fla. and Daisy M. Williams of Atmore; father and mother-in-law, Mack and Virginia Booker; brothers-in-law, Darius (Giovanna) Booker of Alaska, Timothy Hunt of Bellville, Ala.; sisters-in-law, MacKeyshia Booker and MacKeyla Booker, both of Monroeville, Ala; a host of nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Deliverance Ministry of Jesus Christ with interment at Williams Family Cemetery in Cantonment, Fla.

Pallbearers and flower bearers were family and friends.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.