RPE Star Students

Rachel Patterson Elementary School’s Star Students for April were named on Thursday, May 4. They are, from left, front, Zy’Tiana Thomas, Mayliah Wilson, Andre McCullan, Zechariah Flavors, Zameriona Rivers, Yasmin Thomas, Tykeria Wiggins; middle, Demarion Dees, Donzell Lyons, Amiyah James, Xavier Culliver, Destiny Dailey, Kah’Mauriye Woods, Kearden Frye; back, Jordyn Knight, Willie Knight, Malachi Logan, Stephen Kidd, Quantay Green, Charles Thomas. Not pictured are Tunyannia Cooper and Zipporah Biggs.