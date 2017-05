Reader Leaders celebrate Spring Fling

On Tuesday May 2, 143 first- through sixth-grade students were invited to a day of skating and bowling, along with lunch, at the Bay Minette Recreation Complex for earning their Accelerated Reader (AR) goal points requirement with at least an 85 percent overall comprehension average. This reading is done in addition to their regular classroom academic assignments throughout the second semester of the school year so these students really go above and beyond grade level expectations to be eligible for the reward event.

First through third graders who qualified: Mary Blake Drinkard, Addison Hadley, Myles Hadley, Carmen Jones, Clayton Paul. Gavin Brandt, Emma-Leigh Etheridge, Isabella Glenn, Addison Gordon, Easton Harville, Chloe Nix, Brennan Parker, Brianna Peebles, Chloe Gatlin, Bella Hadley, Sarah Little, Maison Long, Karter Mitchem, Wyatt Parker, Savannah Cooper, Noah Guy, Lizzy Hall, Laine Hicks, Peyton Knowles, Jayden Lambert, Chloe Lawley, Marleigh Miller, Kimber Presley, Hunter Smith, Lane Allen, Cody Gardner, Hunter Hadley, MacKenzie Hadley, Skylin Hadley, Thomas Reyes, Hunter Robertson, Peyton Rolin, Meadow Stidham, Natalee Wallace, Sadie Wiggins, Blakelyn Gates, Abigail Harrison, Kaden Lassiter, Dean Snow, Asher Catrett, Abigail Coleman, MaKenna Davis, Hayden Drew, Gavin Garner, Daniel Hughes, Kale Kizer, Cooper Nix, Carlos Respress, Damien Sanderson, Brycen Sewart, Savannah Stewart, Tiffany Stewart, Mitchell Tuberville, Mylan Tuberville, Jessie Turberville, Zoe Brandt, Riley Brinkman, Auburne Brooks, Brandon Bryars, Braydon Bryars, Brylin Etheridge, Zachary Graham, Braxton Green, Jordin Harville, Kindle James, Carley Johnson, Kelsey Koehrsen, Coen Lambeth, Carley New, Brayden Phillips, Brayden Schwartz, Bryson Scott, Autumn Thomas, Allyson Witherington.

Fourth through sixth braders who qualified: Hope Bates, Sidra Brown, Dessie James, Xander Payne, Lizzie Presley, Brookley Pritchett, Chante Rayborne, Taylor Robertson, James Slay, Blaize Thomas, Colton Wiggins, Dru Boatwright, Shyanna Brown, Haze Conway, Blake Dorough, Kam Drinkard, Jonathan Falls, Brooklyn Gates, Payge Gibson, Summerlyn Hyatt, Andi McKissack, Haley Powell, Emma-Claire Simpson, Lindsay Brinkman, Logan Brown, Brooke Dease, Daelyn Fine, Joshua Graham, Payton Guy, Keith Hadley, Calob Koehrsen, Caitlyn Lanham, Chasten Powell, AJ Smith, Hayden Thompson, Abby Wiggins, Savannah Cale, Justin Hayes, Kacie Miller, Sierra Noonchester, Jameson Norris, Leah Pimperl, Miranda Singleton, Shelby Stewart, Hunter Travis, Cody Weaver, Alexys Witherington, Aidian Byrd, Savannah Catrett,, Corban Crocker, Coleman Dove, Kendall Few, Addison Moorer, Anna Parker, Makayla Stewart, Leighann Vinson, Josie Williams, Annalee Barnett, Caitland Davis, Bailey Dorough, MaKayla Eubanks, Dakota McKinley, Landon Long, Madison Presley.