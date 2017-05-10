EA athletes honored



Three top athletes were honored at Escambia Academy’s sports banquet Monday evening, May 8. The awards they received were named in memory of two EA athletes who passed away at a young age – Dana Kent and Lance Dawe. Carson Barnett, above, shown with Headmaster David Walker, was presented with the Dana Kent Award as EA’s top female athlete. Below, Natalie Dawe Donaldson, at left, and Annette Dawe, at right, are the sister and mother of Lance Dawe. They are shown with the top male athletes who received the Lance Dawe Award, Kainoa Gumapac, left, and Kris Brown, right.

News photos by Ditto Gorme