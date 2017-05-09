Obituaries for the week of May 10, 2017

Shirley Lassitter White

Mrs. Shirley Lassitter White, age 74, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Fairhope, Ala. She was a clothing inspector for Vanity Fair Mills. She was born in Atmore, to the late Robert Jack and Ada Bell Wall Lassitter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Ray White; siblings, Comer Lee Lassitter, Carnis O. Lassitter, Milford Lassitter, Rubert Lassitter, Marshall Lassitter, Grace Mire, Sue Cumbie and Carol Sawyer.

Mrs. White is survived by one son, Mark (Michelle) White of Atmore; one daughter, Sherry (Eddie) Rider of Loxley, Ala.; four grandchildren, Britney, Tiffany, Christopher, and Victoria; five great-grandchildren and one brother, Russell (Maxine) Lassitter.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jesse Wood officiating. Interment followed in Booneville Baptist Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Drake McGhee, Dalton Walker, Thomas Holley, Billy Byrd, Rusty Lassitter, and Terry Cumbie.

Honorary pallbearers were Eugene “Kookie” Lassiter and Alan Wall.

The family received friends Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

John Calvin Davis, Sr.

Mr. John Calvin Davis, Sr., age 91 of Davisville, Fla., passed away Friday, May 5, 2017 at his residence. He retired after thirty-eight years of service from St. Regis-Champion Paper Mill. He served in the U. S. Navy during WWII.

He was a Mason for over fifty years, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite, He was a member of Pine Barren Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer J. and Nellie Dove Davis; two brothers and two sisters.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of seventy-two years, Jean Eloise Steadham Davis of Davisville; two sons, John C. (Lynn) Davis, Jr of Atmore, Ala., Benjamin E. (Dottie) of Walnut Hill, Fla.; four grandchildren, “Little John” Calvin (Sandy) Davis, III of Atmore, Anna Davis (Christopher) Berry and Clinton E. Davis, all of Cantonment, Fla., Lacey Davis (Travis) Suits of Orange City, Fla.; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Jimmy Douglas (Sharon) Davis of Davisville.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Harper officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery with full Military Honors.

Active Pallbearers will be “Little John” Davis, Clint Davis, Travis Suits, Chris Berry, Oscar Davis and Brian Davis.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his Sunday school class; Raymond Norris, Ralph Darby, Marcus Ferguson, Branson Holt, James Calvin Bolton, Mickey Peterson, Edward Hudson, Bernie Edwards and Daryl Andress.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 8, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Myrtle Ann Rolin

Mrs. Myrtle Ann Rolin, age 68, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a native and life-long resident of Century, Fla. She loved gardening, canning, dancing and the outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Rolin and brothers, Ray Walston and Charles Walston.

Mrs. Rolin is survived by her boyfriend, James Ray Foster of Century; two sons, Matthew (Tonya) Rolin and Tracy (Denise) Rolin, all of Flomaton, Ala.; one daughter, Tabitha (Tracy) Tedder of Century; two brothers, Donald Wayne Walston of Milton, Fla. and Paul Walston of Walnut Hill, Fla.; sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home. Burial followed at Beulah Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Rolin, Tracy Rolin, Tracy Tedder, Chris Rolin, Justin Rolin and Michael Tedder.

Honorary pallbearers will be Colby Taylor and Roosevelt Dixon.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Donta Demorris Russell

Mr. Donta Demorris Russell, age 20, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2016. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bobby Leslie.

Mr. Russell is survived by his father and mother, Garrick (Detrie) Russell and Torris Leslie; one brother, Alphonse Davis; four sisters, Dijah Leslie, Amber Russell, Kaitlyn Russell and Kamilla Russel; grandparents, Jane Russell, Claudia Leslie and Charlie Crenshaw; special friends, Michael Weaver, Matthew Hartley, Joe Jones, Alexus Crenshaw, Jamal Crenshaw, Michael Pettway, Nick Ankum, Demarcus Crenshaw, Robert Johnson, Ricky Tolbert, Cedric Tolbert, Carl Thompson, Rashard Williams, Alicia Adams and a host of uncles aunts, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 5, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Empowerment Tabernacle Christian Center with Apostle G. J. Gibbs officiating and eulogist. Pastor Darryl North, host Pastor. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers were cousins and friends.

Flower bearers were friends of the family.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.