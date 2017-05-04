Obituaries for the week of May 3, 2017

Margaret Ann Reynolds

Mrs. Margaret Ann Reynolds, age 73, of Perdido, Ala., passed away Monday, April 24, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was a homemaker. She was born in Excel, Ala. to the late Bruce W. and Jessic Mae Davidson Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Jeremy Jay and Patrick Jay; two brothers, David Jones and Donnie Jones.

Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her husband, Louis Reynolds of Perdido; four sons, Ronald (Martha) Jay of Bay Minette, Ala., Randy (Joyce) Jay of Nokomis, Fla., Roger (Amanda) Jay of Atmore, Robin “Buck” (Stephanie) Jay of Pensacola, Fla.; two daughters, Linda Jay (Chris) Johnson of Uriah, Ala., Charlene (Larry) Pugh of Atmore;. two brothers, Willard Jones of Citronelle, Ala. and Johnny Jones of Bay Minette, Ala.; eighteen grandchildren and ixteen Great-Grandchildren.

Services were held Friday April 28, 2017 at 3:30 PM from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ed McMillian officiating. Interment followed in Perdido Baptist Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, April 28, 2017 from 2:30 p.m. until service time at 3:30 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Ronald “Ronnie” Kent Brown

Mr. Ronald “Ronnie” Kent Brown, age 64, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in Atmore. He was born in Puerto Rico to the late Keel and Eloise Brown. He was third generation in the pecan industry (Atmore Pecan Company) in which he worked his entire life. He attended Cross Point Church. He served on board of Directors at Atmore Country Club as Tournament Chairman for many years. He loved playing golf, fishing and spending time with his many friends and his dog Rosie. He was also an avid Alabama football fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Hamilton and Libby Brown and Talton and Maggie O’Farrell.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Sharon B. Brown of Atmore; children, Kent H. (Faren) Brown of Greenville, S.C.; Lindsey Nicole (Eric) Parnell of Saraland, Ala. and Marylynn Bryant of Montgomery, Ala.; grandchildren, Rylind Brown, Avery Brown, Eleena Brown, Brinkley Parnell and Brant Williams; sisters, Brenda B. (Steve) Gerald of Perdido, Ala., Janet B. (Tommy) Strawbridge of Atmore and brother, James F. (Jennifer) Brown of Atmore.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 28, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. J.T. Guyton officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Brandon Strawbridge, Brian Strawbridge, Tanner Gerald, Tyler Brown, Rodney Stewart and Donnie Bell.

Honorary pallbearers were members of Atmore Country Club Men’s Golf Association.

The family received friends Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 6 until 8 p.m.at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

John Owens McElhaney

Captain John Owens McElhaney, age 85, died Sunday, April 23, 2017. He was born in Atmore, Ala. and grew up in Mobile where he graduated from Murphy High School. John served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

At the age of 21 he started his career at the Mobile Airport as a Ticket Agent for Eastern Airlines and went on to enjoy a 38-year flying career. He liked to say that he retired from work the first day of his job as a pilot, he had found his passion in life. He enjoyed his retirement years to the fullest playing golf, traveling, sailing his sailboat on Mobile Bay, spending time with and entertaining his huge circle of beloved friends.

He was predeceased in death by his parents, Cliffie Mae and John McElhaney; baby brother, Jack McElhaney and sister, Lynette Wooten McKean.

Captain McElhaney is survived by his daughter, Jennifer McElhaney (David) Husack; his only grandchild, Sarah Lynne Schuster; brother, W. Kenneth (Emily Persons) McElhaney; nephew and nieces, Ken (Erica) McElhaney, Diane (Mike) Johnson, Suzanne (Rob) Kiser, Melissa (Derek) Scott; eight great-nieces and nephews and eight great- great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a plethora of fun loving cousins.

A celebration of John’s life was held May 3, 2017, beginning at 5 p.m., with memories and prayers beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the “5 Rivers Delta Center” in the Delta Hall, in Spanish Fort, Ala.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s memory to the American Diabetes Association , www.diabetes.org, or Angel Flight Inc., www.angelflight.com, or Bethel United Methodist Church, 4671 Hwy 21, Atmore, Ala. 36502.

Hughes Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. Daphne, Ala.

Mary Frances Weaver

Mrs. Mary Frances Weaver, age 80, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Bay Minette, Ala. She was a homemaker. She was born in Atmore to the late Mack and Mattie Caraway Goodson. She was a member of McCullough Christian Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude Weaver and a son, Kenneth Mack Weaver.

Mrs. Weaver is survived by three sons, Howard (Jeanette) Weaver, Ricky (Cathy) Weaver, all of Atmore and Rodney (Anna) Weaver of Pace, Fla., one daughter, Cindy (Allen) Cobb of Uriah, Ala.; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 10 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Cornellius Phillips officiating. Interment followed in McCullough Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Cameron Cobb, Blake Weaver, Chad McMurphy, Carl Ward, Don Wooten and Scott Dew.

The family received friends Friday, April 28, 2017, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

H.L. Crawford

Mr. H.L. Crawford, age 61, passed away Friday, April 28, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. He was a native and life-long resident of Repton, Ala. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 465. Forestry and dozer work was his passion. He attended McCullough Christian Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Laura Crawford and three brothers, Douglas Crawford, Andrew Crawford and Eddie Crawford.

Mr. Crawford is survived by his three daughters, Jennifer (Donavon) Brown of Walnut Hill, Fla., Laura Crawford Martin of Birmingham, Ala. and Brenda (Brandon) Weaver of Atmore; seven grandchildren, Tristan, Alayna, Caden, Kayleigh, Nicholas, Landon and Addison; a loving nephew and niece, Lee Crawford and Sherry Maguire.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Don McDonald officiating. Burial followed at Crawford Cemetery.

The family received friends Monday, May 1, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Lee Crawford, Ralph Lilly, Wesley Burton, George Johnson, Cody Williams and Austin Rowell.

Honorary pallbearer was Charles Smith.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Alabama.

Lillie Ruth Ewing Jordan

Mrs. Lillie Ruth Ewing Jordan, age 71, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Ohio Health Medical Center in Mansfield, Ohio after an extended illness. She was born to the late William Jink and Katie (Howard) Ewing in Castleberry, Ala. She had lived in Mansfield for the past forty-three years. She retired from the North American Knitting Company. She was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist church serving on the Culinary and Hospitality Ministry and assisted with the food bank.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Esker; five sisters, Eloise Dees, Emma Kindall, Annie Nettles, Ealia Mae Roach and Willam McCreary; five brothers, Frank, Milton, Robert “Shorty” and Paul Ewing.

Mrs. Jordan is survived by two daughters, Kim L. Green and Jenifer Jordan, both of Mansfield; step-daughter, Glynis Haney of Mansfield; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, James Ewing of Brewton, Ala; seven step-children and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Baptist Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Eric Andrews Pastor officiating Interment followed in Piney Grove Cemetery, Brewton, Ala.

Pallbearers were nephews and friends.

Flower bearers were Nieces and friends.

Williams Funeral Services, Mansfield, Ohio and Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. Atmore, Ala.

Christopher Henry Lowe

Mr. Christopher Henry Lowe, age 37, of Atmore, Ala., passed away suddenly Friday, April 28, 2017 in an automobile accident in Atmore. A native of Tampa, Fla., he was a graduate of Durant High School in Plant City (Hillsborough Co.), Fla. He attended Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala. and graduated from Reid State Technical College in Evergreen with a degree in Barbering.

He was active in playing basketball and soccer in his youth, but had a genuine love for culinary arts (food) and music which lead him into being the entrepreneur of Brick House BBQ which opened in 2015 in Atmore and the start of Ritesetup Entertainment. In addition, he was a barber in the city and enjoyed poetry and art.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmie Lowe; his grandfather, Elder Charlie C. Quarker; grandparents, John Henry and Teresa Lowe and great-grandparents, Rev. Shelly L, Sr. and Annie Bell Quarker.

Mr. Lowe is survived by his wife, Shemeka Benjamin-Lowe of Atmore; three sons, Tremaine Williams, Jonathan Broderick Lowe, and Christopher Pryce Lowe, all of Atmore; his mother, Elizabeth Diane Lowe of Atmore; one brother, Roderick (Tisha) Lowe of Wake Forest, N.C.; one nephew, Jaylan Durham; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends.

Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Gillead Baptist Church – Atmore (Freemanville Community) with Rev. Cecil Strawder of Albany, Ga. officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Turner Funeral Home Chapel in charge of all arrangements.

Shalonda Rudolph

Shalonda Rudolph, age 22, of Atmore Ala., passed away Friday, April 28, 2017.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 11 a.m.at Deliverance Ministry of Jesus Christ.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Donta Russell

Mr. Donta Russell, age 20, of Atmore Ala., passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Funeral services will be held Saturday,, May 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Empowerment Christian Center.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.