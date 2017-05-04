Obituaries for the week of May 10, 2017

Shirley Lassitter White

Mrs. Shirley Lassitter White, age 74, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Fairhope, Ala. She was a clothing inspector for Vanity Fair Mills. She was born in Atmore, to the late Robert Jack and Ada Bell Wall Lassitter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Ray White; siblings, Comer Lee Lassitter, Carnis O. Lassitter, Milford Lassitter, Rubert Lassitter, Marshall Lassitter, Grace Mire, Sue Cumbie and Carol Sawyer.

Mrs. White is survived by one son, Mark (Michelle) White of Atmore; one daughter, Sherry (Eddie) Rider of Loxley, Ala.; four grandchildren, Britney, Tiffany, Christopher, and Victoria; five great-grandchildren and one brother, Russell (Maxine) Lassitter.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jesse Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Booneville Baptist Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Drake McGhee, Dalton Walker, Thomas Holley, Billy Byrd, Rusty Lassitter, and Terry Cumbie.

Honorary pallbearers will be Eugene “Kookie” Lassiter and Alan Wall.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.