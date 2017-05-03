Community

YLA Class of 2017 graduates

By Sherry Digmon
YLA Class of 2017, from left, front, Ashlyn Glick, Brandy Wooten, Jasmina Stahly, Kamryn Mothershed, Keyaira Wilson, Victoria Sawyer, Katelyn Barron, Lazarrian Boykin, and Cassidy Murphy; back, ShaDiamond Harris, Lauren Metzler, Melissa Wilson, Austin Williams, Andrew Howell, Jackson Breckenridge, and Pate Robinson. Not pictured is Gabby Henderson.

Members of the Youth Leadership Atmore Class of 2017 were honored with a graduation ceremony and reception Sunday afternoon, April 30.

Guest speaker was Alabama Representative Alan Baker. He encouraged the class to express their appreciation to the people who have invested in their lives – parents, grandparents, educators, community leaders.

Rep. Baker talked about the truth in the slogan “Be all you can be.”

“Some people wait for something to fall out of the sky,” he said. “ … I’m not one who believes in luck … It’s not so important where you’ve been as where you’re going. Keep the course you’re on.”

He spoke on spirituality, attitude, perseverance and teamwork.

Attending were Dennis Fuqua, principal, Escambia County High School; Mayor Jim Staff; and Sheryl Vickery, Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Class officers are Austin Williams, president; Brandy Wooten, vice-president; Victoria Sawyer, secretary; Jackson Breckenridge, treasurer.

YLA Steering Committee members are Kristen Gehman, Cecilia Harrison, Lesley Harrison, Brooke Marsh, and Matt Rabren.

Committee and guests, from left, Brooke Marsh, Kristen Gehman, Rep. Alan Baker, Mayor Jim Staff, Matt Rabren, Lesley Harrison, Cecilia Harrison.

