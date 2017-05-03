YLA Class of 2017 graduates

Members of the Youth Leadership Atmore Class of 2017 were honored with a graduation ceremony and reception Sunday afternoon, April 30.

Guest speaker was Alabama Representative Alan Baker. He encouraged the class to express their appreciation to the people who have invested in their lives – parents, grandparents, educators, community leaders.

Rep. Baker talked about the truth in the slogan “Be all you can be.”

“Some people wait for something to fall out of the sky,” he said. “ … I’m not one who believes in luck … It’s not so important where you’ve been as where you’re going. Keep the course you’re on.”

He spoke on spirituality, attitude, perseverance and teamwork.

Attending were Dennis Fuqua, principal, Escambia County High School; Mayor Jim Staff; and Sheryl Vickery, Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Class officers are Austin Williams, president; Brandy Wooten, vice-president; Victoria Sawyer, secretary; Jackson Breckenridge, treasurer.

YLA Steering Committee members are Kristen Gehman, Cecilia Harrison, Lesley Harrison, Brooke Marsh, and Matt Rabren.