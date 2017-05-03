VFW officers installed



Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7016’s 2017-18 officers were installed Monday (May 1) by Past District 8 Commander Johnny Boyington. The new slate of officers are, from left, Bobby Lanier (Trustee), Mike Hanks (Veterans Service Officer), Richard Keesler (Surgeon), Jimmy Biggs (Judge Advocate), Glenn Wardrop (Chaplain), Abby Brooks (Quartermaster), Lloyd Albritton (Trustee), Jeff White (Jr. Vice Commander), Harold Madison (Sr. Vice Commander) and Billy Gates (Commander). Not pictured are Noah McBride (Sergeant at Arms), Ronnie Albritton (Adjutant) and Johnathan Frost (Trustee).