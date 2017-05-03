Forum focuses on youth, community

The Community Foundation of South Alabama in collaboration with the David Mathews Center for Civic Life conducted a community forum regarding the future the community Wednesday, April 26. The forum was entitled, “Charting Our Course: Our Community, Our Children, Our Future.”

The forum series is focused on the future of southwest Alabama’s young people, and includes forums in Washington, Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, and Monroe counties.

The purpose was to better understand the assets and challenges of Atmore from the viewpoint of residents. Most of those in attendance were Atmore residents with a few from outside Atmore but with local connections through education, business or the judicial system.

Most of the discussion centered around education. Escambia County High School seniors Ariel Whatley and Stephen Gehman provided valuable insight.