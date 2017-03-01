New business welcomed



Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce officials and Ambassadors joined family and friends at Patrick Plumbing’s East Church Street location last Friday, February 24, to cut the ribbon and officially welcome the plumbing company to the Atmore business community. Shown are, from left, kneeling, are Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Makala Lee, Jessica Franco, David Dobson, Stephen Gehman, Derik Kidd; back, Mallorie Beachy, Brandy Giger, Bub Gideons, Anthony Patrick, Dustin Barnhill, Sheana Patrick, Brian Stoll, Michael Soliday, Sheryl Vickery and David Zapiro.