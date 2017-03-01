Library Partners drive under way

The annual Library Partners (formerly Friends of the Library) membership drive kicks off this month. Watch for your letter in the mail to join LP or renew your membership.

In 2016, your contribution greatly helped the Atmore Public Library by providing activity stations and shelving for the children’s department, reading material for the adult / youth department and programming and reading material for senior citizens and the summer reading program.

Goals for 2017 include providing matching funds for a grant; purchasing a laminating machine; purchasing reading material for the adult / youth department; and providing programming and reading material for all ages.

If you do not receive a letter and would like to be part of Library Partners, please call the Atmore Public Library at 251-368-5234.