Learning to Cope

Seven individuals graduated last Wednesday (February 22) from the six-week Living Well Alabama workshop conducted at Atmore Area YMCA. The workshop, taught by lead instructor Carol Massey (Living Well Alabama Health and Wellness Coordinator for the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission’s Area Agency on Aging) and co-instructor Joanne Kralik, is a self-management course designed to help people with chronic illnesses better cope with their condition. Shown, from left, are David Smith, Denise Fuller, Marlene Forester, Louise Parker, Carol Massey, Shannon Adams, Joanne Kralik, Barbara Jett and Pat Taylor.