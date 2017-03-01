Delta Kappa Gamma holds convention

Five members and two guests from Atmore attended the 52nd Alabama / Beta State Convention of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

Attending were guest Sheryl Vickrey and members Priscilla Wilder, Trachy Miller, Sissy Phillips, and Nancy Karrick who is serving as the State President. The assembled ladies attended an Executive Board Meeting, General Sessions, workshops, and a Ceremony of Remembrance honoring deceased members. Beta State President Nancy Karrick presided over the convention and was honored to initiate Lyn Stuart, Acting Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, as a State Honorary Member. The keynote speaker was Dr. Beverly Helms, a past International President from Florida.

Delta Kappa Gamma is a professional honor society for key women educators and has a membership of over 83,000 members in 17 countries. Its mission is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.