ACM Pre-K registration under way

Alabama’s nationally recognized First Class Pre-K is now accepting applications for the 2017-2018 school year at A. C. Moore Elementary School. Enrollment is open to all children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2017.

Open registration will be held March 1-31.

Applicants must register online. School code 781430

Pre-registration Form in English = http://alpreK.education/A

Pre-registration Form in Spanish = http://alpreK.education/B

Completed on-line registration plus most recent utility bill as proof of school zone residency are required.

A random selection drawing will be held at A. C. Moore Elementary April 7 at 9 a.m. Families do not have to be present in order to receive a placement.

School personnel will be glad to help with online pre-registering during school hours.