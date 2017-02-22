Youth attend ACYC



Several area youth attended the Archdiocesan Catholic Youth Conference in Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, Feb. 17-19. Shown is the combined group from St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Atmore and St. Agatha of Bay Minette, from left, front, Pia Gorme, Abby Oestriecher, Jocie Franco, Esmeralda Franco (St. Francis Xavier Seelos award recipient); middle, Susan Moorhead, Janel Ostriecher, Archbishop Thomas Rodi, Seth Murphy, Paolo Gorme, Evan White, Melissa Murphy; back, Ana Markush, Nick Markush, Mike Markush, Ben Crenshaw.

News photo by Ditto Gorme