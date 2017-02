The local National Day of Prayer Committee held their first meeting Thursday, February 16, in preparation for this year’s event on May 4. Plans include more activities for children who may attend with their parents. Adults will be in the Escambia County High School Cornell Torrence Gymnasium for the prayer service and Bible reading. Shown are, from left, JoAnn Martin, Dale Ash, Thelma Powers, Edna Powers, Linda Godwin, Mary Stanley. Not pictured is Sherry Digmon.