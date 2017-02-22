Columbus ships Pinta and Nina to land in Perdido Key

Perdido Key, Fla. – On Wednesday, March 1, the Pinta and the Nina, replicas of Columbus’ ships, will open in Perdido Key. The ships will be docked at Perdido Key Oyster Bar Restaurant, and Marina, 13700 River Road, Pensacola, until their departure early Monday morning March 6.

The Nina was built completely by hand and without the use of power tools. Archaeology magazine called the ship “the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built.”

In 2005, the Pinta, also a caravel, was launched in Brazil and was the first ship to sight land in the New World. Historians consider the caravel the Space Shuttle of the fifteenth century.

Both ships tour together as a new and enhanced sailing museum for the purpose of educating the public and school children on the caravel, a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers to discover the world. Before him, the Old World and the New remained separate and distinct continents and ever since their fates have been bound together for better or for worse.

While in port, the general public is invited to visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. Admission charges are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for students 5-16. Children 4 and under are free.

The ships are open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No reservations necessary.

Teachers or organizations wishing to schedule a 30-minute guided tour with a crew member should call 1-787-672-2152 or email columfnd1492@gmail.com. Minimum of 15; $5 per person; no maximum. Visit the website at www.ninapinta.org.

The ships arrive on Tuesday, February 28 and there will be a private viewing of the ships for the media after docking.