Community Calendar

S. Ala. RSVP Volunteer Program will be offering free tax preparation and counselling Tuesdays at Poarch Creek Indian Reservation and Thursdays at Atmore City Hall Auditorium by appointment only. Call 251-867-0255.

Atmore Lions Club is partnering with Alabama Lion Opportunity Youth Fund Scholarship to offer two $1,000 scholarships for graduating high seniors in Alabama for 2017. Complete applications must be received by April 15. To obtain a copy of all the forms to submit the scholarship application go to http://filmore.net/aloyf.html.

The American Legion Post 90 will have a Catfish Plate sale Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Legion Building corner of Church and Main St. Craft fair vendors will also be on site. For more information call 446-1403 leave message.

The American Legion Auxiliary holds its monthly meeting the second Monday of each month at the American Legion Building at 5:30 p.m. NOTE TIME CHANGE.

The Country Dance at the American Legion has been suspended for the months of January and February. Expects to resume in March. Thanks for your patience during this down time.

Atmore Chapter of Widowed Persons Services meets on the second and fourth Wednesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Presley Street Baptist Church. If you or someone you care about has lost a spouse, there is help. For more information 251-253-4487 or 368-8648.

The Atmore Historical Society holds regular meetings each third Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Peavy-Webb Building at Heritage Park.

The Grieving Parents Support Group meets every third Tuesday at 6 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church. For more information, call 368-8648 or 251-321-0045.

The American Legion Post 90 holds its monthly meeting the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. All Legionnaires are invited to an Hour of fellowship with refreshments before the meeting beginning at 6 p.m.

Atmore Area VFW Post will continue Veteran’s breakfast each Saturday as usual. Come and enjoy the fellowship and meal.

Adult Children of Alcoholics (ACA) meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church on Pensacola Avenue. The term “adult child” is used to describe adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes and who exhibit identifiable traits that reveal past abuse or neglect. The group includes adults who were raised in homes without the presence of alcohol or drugs. This is a 12 step program of anonymity and confidentiality. They are registered with the World Service Organization. For more information, contact the church office at 251-368-8197.

The Thomas E. McMillan Museum on the Brewton campus of Jefferson Davis Community College is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Tours of the museum are available at no cost. The Alabama Room is available to research family history. They have local and state history; old census records; old Brewton, Atmore, and Flomaton news on micro-film. Please call 251-809-1528 with any questions or requests.

Progressive Civic Recreation Club meets the second Sunday at the Club’s house at Houston Avery Park. Robert White is PCRC’S president; president-elect is Herbert Payne; secretary is Barbara Poole Harris. PCRC Inc. is a nonprofit organization.

ECHS Band Boosters meet second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the band room.

ECHS PTO meets second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in library. All parents are strongly urged to attend the meetings.

Cruisers Unlimited Car & Truck Club hosts a monthly cruise-in the third Friday of each month in the parking lot of David’s Catfish House. Start time is 6 p.m. Join them to show off your ride – old or new!

Flomaton Lions Club meets the second and fourth Tuesday night from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Lions / Flomaton Community Center. Anyone interested in making a difference for the community is invited to come and find out what the Lions Club is all about. For more information, call 251-294-2057.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 p.m. at the Merkel House, next to Trinity Episcopal Church, 203 S. Carney St. Anyone with the desire to stop drinking is welcome to attend.

Narcotics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Merkel House, next to Trinity Episcopal Church, 203 S. Carney St. Anyone with the desire to stop using drugs and alcohol is welcome to attend.

Set Free Indeed, a drug, alcohol and destructive behavior recovery program, meets Thursday at McCullough Christian Center, at 7 p.m. The program is offered at no charge. For more information, call (251) 577-6561 or toll free 1-866 M C CENTER.

The Atmore Lions Club meets the first and third Wednesday of every month at noon at Atmore Community Hospital Mayson Auditorium.

Atmore Area VFW Post meets the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. All Atmore area veterans who served in war are invited and encouraged to join the VFW.

Narconon reminds families that abuse of addictive pharmaceutical drugs is on the rise. Learn to recognize the signs of drug abuse and get your loved ones help if they are at risk. Call Narconon for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all types of drugs.

offers free screenings and referrals. 800-431-1754 or Prescription-abuse.org.