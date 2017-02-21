Holman canteen manager arrested; attempted to smuggle contraband – UPDATED

Alabama Department of Corrections officials reported last Thursday (February 16) that DOC investigators had arrested the man who runs the canteen at William C. Holman Correctional Facility near Atmore for attempting to smuggle drugs into the prison.

According to a press release from state prison officials, evidence of a drug presence was detected last Thursday in the prison parking lot by contraband-sniffing dogs.

The DOC release indicates that, during a routine patrol of the facility’s parking lot, one of the canine officers assigned to the ADOC K-9 Drug Unit alerted on a vehicle.

A check of the license and parking pass showed that the vehicle was owned by Curtis Andrews, 64, of Mobile, who was in his 27th year of ADOC employment.

Andrews was detained, and investigators found several packages of synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine, wrapped in tape and concealed in his clothing.

The packages were found to contain a total of 179 grams of the two illicit substances, obviously destined for sale or trade to inmates.

The Holman canteen manager was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband, and trafficking.

Andrews, who had been employed by ADOC since 1990, resigned after his arrest and was taken to the Escambia County Jail.

An employee of the jail’s booking and release division said early Tuesday that Andrews remained in the facility, under total bonds of $150,000.