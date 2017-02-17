Train hits car at Main Street crossing

The driver of a Toyota SUV and a passenger in the car escaped serious injury when the vehicle was struck by a CSX freight train at Atmore’s Main Street rail crossing early Friday morning.
The collision happened around 1:45 a.m. and sent the vehicle flying for a block before it landed, upside-down, at the Trammell Street crossing, just off West Nashville Street.
According to city police and firefighters at the scene, the as-yet-unidentified driver told authorities he was traveling from Monroeville and crossed over Main before realizing he had missed his intended turn. He said he turned around and missed the turn again, driving down the railroad tracks by mistake.
As the oncoming freight approached, both occupants scrambled from the car. When the airborne vehicle came to rest, it was lodged against a crossing signal.
Further details, including whether or not any charges were filed against the driver, were unavailable Friday morning.
Photo by Tom Tschida