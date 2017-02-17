Holman canteen manager arrested; attempted to smuggle contraband

Alabama Department of Corrections officials reported Thursday that DOC investigators have arrested an employee at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility near Atmore for attempting to smuggle illegal contraband into the prison.

According to a press release from state prison officials, during a patrol of the facility’s parking lot, a dog assigned to the ADOC K-9 Drug Unit alerted on a vehicle owned by Curtis Andrews, 64, of Mobile.

After Andrews was detained, investigators found concealed in his clothing several packages wrapped in tape containing 179 grams of synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine.

Andrews was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband, and trafficking.

Andrews, who managed the facility’s canteen, had been employed by ADOC since 1990. He resigned after his arrest and was taken to the Escambia County Jail.