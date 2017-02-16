Obituaries for the week of February 22, 2017

John Alfred Johnson, Sr.

Mr. John Alfred Johnson, Sr., age 68, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017 in Atmore, Ala.

He was a native of Mobile, Ala. and had resided in McDavid, Fla. for the past twenty years. He was of the Holiness faith.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Cecelia “C.K.” Johnson of Pensacola, Fla.; one son, John Alfred (Brenda) Johnson, Jr. of Bay Minette, Ala.; two sisters, Lena Byrd of Huxford, Ala. and Maxine Welch of Rabun, Ala.; one grandson, Nathan Thompson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sis. Helen Stewart officiating. Burial followed at Sullivan Cemetery.

The family received friends Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.