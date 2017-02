Alice Klopfenstein Wilson and James Wilson, who were married in October, were crowned SAIL Center King and Queen during Tuesday’s Valentine’s Day Banquet at the local senior activity center. The new SAIL Center royalty, who won the titles by one point each, were crowned by last year’s king and queen, Jean and Charles Wilson. More than 50 local seniors enjoyed fellowship, the country crooning of Jay Bird and Dustin, dancing and a meal prepared by Pee Wee and Annie Powell and Butt Burners BBQ.