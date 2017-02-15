Obituaries for the week of February 15, 2017

Jack Allen Johnson

Mr. Jack Allen Johnson, age 61, formerly of Canoe, Ala. now of Semmes, Ala., passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017 in Semmes. He had worked at Vanity Fair Mills in Atmore, before moving to Mobile where he was currently working for Carondolet Apartments of Mobile as maintenance supervisor. He born on in Atmore to the late Leon Douglas and Georgene Lee Johnson. He attended New Beginnings Church of Theodore, Ala.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Denise Baustert Johnson of Semmes; two brothers, Buster

Johnson and Ed (Sondra) Johnson, all of Robertsdale, Ala.; two sisters, Jeanne (Frankie)

Baggett of Loxley, Ala. and Jackie Southall of McConnelsville, Ohio; five nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ed Boutwell officiating. Interment followed in Canoe Freewill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jason Baggett, Doug Baggett, Kyle Johnson, Russ Johnson, Murphy Bryan and Korbin Bryan.

The family received friends Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of all arrangements.

John Alfred Johnson, Sr.

Mr. John Alfred Johnson, Sr., age 68, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017 in Atmore, Ala.

He was a native of Mobile, Ala. and had resided in McDavid, Fla. for the past twenty years. He was of the Holiness faith.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Cecelia “C.K.” Johnson of Pensacola, Fla.; one son, John Alfred Johnson, Jr. of Bay Minette, Ala.; two sisters, Lena Byrd of Huxford, Ala. and Maxine Welch of Rabun, Ala.; one grandson, Nathan Thompson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sis. Helen Stewart officiating. Burial followed at Sullivan Cemetery.

The family received friends Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Cynthia Elizabeth McCullough Stallworth

Mrs. Cynthia Elizabeth McCullough Stallworth, age 59, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a native of Atmore, Ala. and has resided in Bratt, Fla. for the past twenty years. She was a member of Dry Springs Community Church.

Mrs. Stallworth is survived by her parents, Rev. Jack and Margaret McCullough of Walnut Hill, Fla.; husband, Tony Killam of Bratt; three daughters, Ladana Robinson of Molino, Fla., Jackie Rolin and Shana Killam, all of Atmore; one brother, Malcolm (Donna) McCullough of Milton, Fla.; one sister, LaJauna (Robert) Graham of Tylertown, Miss.; four grandchildren, Ashton Thomas, Brantlie Thomas, Paige Ross and Cotton Lee Ross; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, February 10, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. John Coleman officiating. Burial followed at Dry Springs Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, February 10, 2017 from 1p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Helen Cartwright Morris

Mrs. Helen Cartwright Morris, age 70, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017 in Century, Fla.

She was a native of Pensacola, Fla. and resided in Century/Jay all of her life. She was a past member of the Brownsdale Women’s Club, a troop leader with Girl Scouts and Brownies. She was a sponsor and very active with Special Olympic in Santa Rosa County. She was a cake decorator. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Cora Lee Cartwright; two sisters, Mavis Johnson and Judy Macks; brother, Lavon Cartwright; the father of her children, Alton A. Morris, Sr.; son, Alton Morris, Jr.; grandson, Steven Lee Morris; special nephew, Joshua Cartwright and sister-in-law, Carolyn Cartwright,

Mrs. Morris is survived by three daughters, Angie Dybowski (Timothy) and Sarah Ogle (Bryan), all of Flomaton, Ala., Tammy Gresham (Randy) of Brewton, Ala.; three brothers, Eugene Cartwright (Cheryl) of Wilmington, Calif., Rufus Cartwright (Deborah) of Saraland, Ala. and Jerry Cartwright of Milton, Fla.; two sisters, Wyvonne Pantermuehl of New Braunfels, Texas and Eloise Rushing (Don) of Pensacola, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Tiffany, Robert, Heather, Stacy, Evan, Jonny, Victoria, Ryan and Brooke; ten great-grandchildren and a sister and brother-in-law by love, Wanda & Russell Peacock and a special nephew Donnie (Deanna) Macks.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Carnley officiating. Burial followed at Green Acres Cemetery.

The family received friends Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Evan Amacher, Jonny Morris, Donnie Macks, Rusty Peacock, Cody Haveard and Robert Macks.

Honorary pallbearers were Edward Macks, Lane Macks, Austin Macks and Bubba Harris.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Zachary Thomas Barrow

Mr. Zachary Thomas Barrow, age 23, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. He was a native of Pensacola, Fla. and has resided in Century, Fla. most of his life. He was a substitute teacher and baseball coach at Northview High School. He was a member of the Faith Bible Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joanna Barrow and grandparents, Hubert and Dorothy Arrington.

Mr. Barrow is survived by his father, Pastor Robert Barrow of Century; fiancé, Lauren Ashley McCall of Walnut Hill, Fla.; grandparents, Royce (Peggy) Barrow of Century and two brothers, Ryne (Bethany) Barrow of Bratt, Fla. and Kevin (Courtney) Barrow of Century.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Faith Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Barrow officiating. Burial followed at the Ray’s Chapel Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, February 10, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Faith Bible Baptist Church.

Pallbearers were Kevin Vaughn, Jamie Gafford, Chad Smith, David Burkett, Tanner Brooks and Brian Ross.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Helene Matelida Whittington

Mrs. Helene Matelida Whittington, age 82, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017 in Mobile, Ala. She was a native of La Chapelle-aux-Chasses, France and has resided in Bay Minette, Ala. for most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Andree Arthur; one brother, Gerard Ressort and two great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Whittington is survived by husband, Donald Whittington of Bay Minette; children, Chris (Shirley) Whittington of Talladega, Ala., William (Elaine) Whittington of Bay Minette, AL and Debbie (Andy) Wasdin of Bay Minette, AL; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Jerry) Walton of Talladega, AL, David Whittington of Bay Minette, AL and Casey (Mary) Whittington of Thompson Station, TN, Chelsea Wasdin of Montgomery, AL, Jennifer (Heath) Bryars of Bay Minette, AL and Adam (Kristin) Wasdin of Bay Minette, AL; thirteen great grandchildren and two sisters, Paulette Ressort and Arlette Ressort both of France.

Graveside services were held Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Lottie New Home Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Mike Owens, David Whittington, Chase Whittington, Casey Whittington, Adam Wasdin and Heath Bryars.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Ruby Hanks Lowrey

Mrs. Ruby Hanks Lowrey, age 88, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at her residence. She was born in Bratt, Fla. to the late John William and Ola Mae Busby Hanks. She was a graduate of Ernest Ward High School. She was a bookkeeper for Fayard Construction where she later retired. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Atmore and a member of the Faithful Workers Sunday School Class. She was a great and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a faithful volunteer with the Atmore Community Hospital Auxiliary.

She was survived by two sons Eddie (Nancy) Lowrey of Atmore and Tommy (Alisa) Lowrey of Repton, Ala; her grandsons, Robert (Destin) Lowrey of Atmore and Johnathan (Brandy) Dotson of Irvington, Ala.; granddaughters, Sara L. (Raymond) Hanser of Lucedale, Miss. and Rebekah Lowrey of Pell City, Al.; great-grandchildren, Dillon Lowery and Jeremiah Dotson.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Arnold Hendrix officiating. Burial followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Johnathan Dotson, Robert Lowrey, Dillon Lowrey, Gary Todd, George McGhee and Raymond Hanser, III.

The family received friends Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Baptist Church Library Fund or Atmore Community Hospital Auxiliary.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Billy Joe Gibson

Mr. Billy Joe Gibson, age 70, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 in Poarch, Ala. He was a native and life-long resident of Poarch. He was a member and employee with Poarch Band of Creek Indians. He was a collector of antique cars. He was a member of the Poarch Community Church.

Mr. Gibson is survived by his wife, Nadine Gibson of Poarch; two sons, Steve Gibson of Bratt, Fla. and Kevin Gibson of Montgomery, Ala.; two daughters, Emily Lee Tullis and Sandy Presley all of Nokomis, Fla.; two step-daughters, Pam Evans of Dothan, Ala. and Terry Eddins of Atmore, Ala.; one brother, Earl Smith of Atmore, AL and fifteen grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Poarch Community Church with Rev. Johnny Stabler officiating. Burial followed at Judson Creek Indian Cemetery.

The family received friends Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 6 p.m. until service time at 10 a.m. at Poarch Community Church.

Pallbearers were William Andrew “Drew” Eddins, John Boyette, Rayford Tuberville, Christopher Blackburn, Shane Gibson and Michael McGhee.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Alabama.

Julius Bowens

Mr. Julius Bowens, age 75, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017, He was born in Wilcox County, Ala. to the late Raymond Charles (R.C.) and McEary Bowens. He attended Escambia County Training School. He was employed at Interpace Fine China Manufacturing Company and Texaco Oil where he retired after twenty years of service. He was often seen at Atmore Nursing Center providing haircuts for residents. He also provided and delivered meals to the elderly in the Atmore community.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Adams and a sister, Dorothy Bowens.

Mr. Bowens is survived by his son, Jonathan Bowens of San Diego, Calif.; two daughters, McEary Bowens of Pensacola, Fla. and Felicia Bowens (Wingo) of Union City, Ga.; six sisters, Gwendolyn Roberts (Clarence) of Pensacola, Audrey McDowell (Freeman) of Miami, Fla., Myrtle Bowen and Mary Arnold, both of Atmore, Theletha Wilson and Carolyn Payne of Trenton, N. J.; two brothers, Levon Bowie (Laura) of Washington, D.C. and George Riley of Detroit, Mich.; aunt, Acquila Powell of Mobile, Ala; one God-sister, Helen Askew of Atmore; one God-brother, Dan York of Mobile, Ala.; two grandchildren, Keano Gales of Pensacola and Kieara Washington of Union City, Ga.; special friend, Betty Stewart of Atmore; two best friends, Elmore Johnson (Annie Ruth) of El Paso, Texas and Hosey (Willeen) Wilder of Los Angeles; special classmate and friend, Glender Grissett of Atmore; many family members and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Second Mt. Triumph Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Powell officiating, Rev. Joe Hayes, host Pastor and Pastor Willie Hawthorne presiding. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dan York, Floyd Bryant, Angelo Watson, Michael Herman, Tyree Roberts, Emit Roberts and Hall Green.

Flower bearers were family and friends.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.