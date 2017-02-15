Mt. Olive to hold foreign mission program

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church invites all to attend a special service to “show love and concern for our brothers and sisters beyond our borders.”

The Annual Foreign Mission Program is planned for Thursday, February 23, 7 p.m.

The service is sponsored by NEPBSC of Alabama – Dr. Robert Alexander Jr., President; Dr. Q.E. Hammonds, Chairman; Dr. Monroe Tucker Jr., Coordinator; Dr. C.V. Taylor, Moderator, ESPD.

Mt. Olive is located at 248 Pouncey Road, Atmore.

The Rev. Dr. Monroe Tucker Jr. is pastor.