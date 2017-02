Atmore Lions Club is partnering with Alabama Lion Opportunity Youth Fund Scholarship to offer a scholarship to build and strengthen leadership, relationships, and power to serve among the youth in Alabama.

The Alabama Lions Opportunity Youth Fund has approved two $1,000 scholarships for graduating high seniors in Alabama for 2017. Complete applications must be received by April 15, 2017.

To obtain a copy of all the forms to submit the scholarship application go to http://filmore.net/aloyf.html.