Gamma Omega offering grant-in-aid

The Gamma Omega Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is pleased to announce the Annie Ruth Whitten Grant-In-Aid for high school senior girls who have chosen to go into the field of education. This grant-in-aid will be at least $150.

The purpose of Delta Kappa Gamma is to promote professional and personal growth of its members and excellence in education and to lead women educators to impact education nationwide,

Interested future teachers should complete an application, which includes providing an official copy of high school transcripts and an essay on the topic provided.

Applications will be available at local high schools and at the Atmore Campus of Coastal Alabama Community College.

For more information, interested applicants should contact Mary Beth Lancaster, Grant-In-Aid / Scholarships Committee Chair, at 251-809-1500.