EA varsity vs. EA alumni



The Escambia Academy varsity baseball team took on the Escambia Alumni team Saturday, February 11. The final score was 14-14. Members of the alumni team were John Brantley, Robert Hardy, Ben Hardy, Nate Smith, Chris Brown, Steven Shirley, Josh Fields, Ben Martin, Bradley Campbell, and Kevin Gumapac. The EA school team players were Drew Parker, Tyler Sutton, Ryan Johnson, Kainoa Gumapac, Thomas Knight, Heath Sheldt, Fred Flavors, Pate Robinson, Zach Koons, John Heibert, Tony Williams, Kameron Bowens, Jackson Bonner, Brandon Gulsby, Patrick McGhee, Bryant Quimby, Chase Bell, and Jason Davis.

News photo by Ditto Gorme