The Atmore Memorial VFW Auxiliary #7016 spent a couple of hours Saturday, February 11, at Heritage Park, collecting cards to send to the VFW National Home for Children to be used in various arts and crafts projects. They manned their station from 10 a.m. until noon, and by about 10:30, they had already collected more than 600 cards, some of which were turned in ahead of time. Shown are members of the Auxiliary, from left, Jenny Hutto, Jackey Odom and Gayle Johnson.