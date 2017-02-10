Obituaries w/e Feb. 15, 2017

Jack Allen Johnson

Mr. Jack Allen Johnson, age 61, formerly of Canoe, Ala. now of Semmes, Ala., passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017 in Semmes. He had worked at Vanity Fair Mills in Atmore, before moving to Mobile where he was currently working for Carondolet Apartments of Mobile as maintenance supervisor. He born on in Atmore to the late Leon Douglas and Georgene Lee Johnson. He attended New Beginnings Church of Theodore, Ala.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Denise Baustert Johnson of Semmes; two brothers, Buster

Johnson and Ed (Sondra) Johnson, all of Robertsdale, Ala.; two sisters, Jeanne (Frankie)

Baggett of Loxley, Ala. and Jackie Southall of McConnelsville, Ohio; five nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ed Boutwell officiating. Interment followed in Canoe Freewill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jason Baggett, Doug Baggett, Kyle Johnson, Russ Johnson, Murphy Bryan and Korbin Bryan.

The family received friends Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of all arrangements.

John Alfred Johnson, Sr.

Mr. John Alfred Johnson, Sr., age 68, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017 in Atmore, Ala.

He was a native of Mobile, Ala. and had resided in McDavid, Fla. for the past twenty years. He was of the Holiness faith.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Cecelia “C.K.” Johnson of Pensacola, Fla.; one son, John Alfred Johnson, Jr. of Bay Minette, Ala.; two sisters, Lena Byrd of Huxford, Ala. and Maxine Welch of Rabun, Ala.; one grandson, Nathan Thompson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sis. Helen Stewart officiating. Burial followed at Sullivan Cemetery.

The family received friends Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Cynthia Elizabeth McCullough Stallworth

Mrs. Cynthia Elizabeth McCullough Stallworth, age 59, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a native of Atmore, Ala. and has resided in Bratt, Fla. for the past twenty years. She was a member of Dry Springs Community Church.

Mrs. Stallworth is survived by her parents, Rev. Jack and Margaret McCullough of Walnut Hill, Fla.; husband, Tony Killam of Bratt; three daughters, Ladana Robinson of Molino, Fla., Jackie Rolin and Shana Killam, all of Atmore; one brother, Malcolm (Donna) McCullough of Milton, Fla.; one sister, LaJauna (Robert) Graham of Tylertown, Miss.; four grandchildren, Ashton Thomas, Brantlie Thomas, Paige Ross and Cotton Lee Ross; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, February 10, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. John Coleman officiating. Burial followed at Dry Springs Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, February 10, 2017 from 1p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Helen Cartwright Morris

Mrs. Helen Cartwright Morris, age 70, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017 in Century, Fla.

She was a native of Pensacola, Fla. and resided in Century/Jay all of her life. She was a past member of the Brownsdale Women’s Club, a troop leader with Girl Scouts and Brownies. She was a sponsor and very active with Special Olympic in Santa Rosa County. She was a cake decorator. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Cora Lee Cartwright; two sisters, Mavis Johnson and Judy Macks; brother, Lavon Cartwright; the father of her children, Alton A. Morris, Sr.; son, Alton Morris, Jr.; grandson, Steven Lee Morris; special nephew, Joshua Cartwright and sister-in-law, Carolyn Cartwright,

Mrs. Morris is survived by three daughters, Angie Dybowski (Timothy) and Sarah Ogle (Bryan), all of Flomaton, Ala., Tammy Gresham (Randy) of Brewton, Ala.; three brothers, Eugene Cartwright (Cheryl) of Wilmington, Calif., Rufus Cartwright (Deborah) of Saraland, Ala. and Jerry Cartwright of Milton, Fla.; two sisters, Wyvonne Pantermuehl of New Braunfels, Texas and Eloise Rushing (Don) of Pensacola, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Tiffany, Robert, Heather, Stacy, Evan, Jonny, Victoria, Ryan and Brooke; ten great-grandchildren and a sister and brother-in-law by love, Wanda & Russell Peacock and a special nephew Donnie (Deanna) Macks.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Carnley officiating. Burial will follow at Green Acres Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Evan Amacher, Jonny Morris, Donnie Macks, Rusty Peacock, Cody Haveard and Robert Macks.

Honorary pallbearers will be Edward Macks, Lane Macks, Austin Macks and Bubba Harris.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Zachary Thomas Barrow

Mr. Zachary Thomas Barrow, age 23, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. He was a native of Pensacola, Fla. and has resided in Century, Fla. most of his life. He was a substitute teacher and baseball coach at Northview High School. He was a member of the Faith Bible Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joanna Barrow and grandparents, Hubert and Dorothy Arrington.

Mr. Barrow is survived by his father, Pastor Robert Barrow of Century; fiancé, Lauren Ashley McCall of Walnut Hill, Fla.; grandparents, Royce (Peggy) Barrow of Century and two brothers, Ryne (Bethany) Barrow of Bratt, Fla. and Kevin (Courtney) Barrow of Century.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Faith Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Barrow officiating. Burial will follow at the Ray’s Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 10, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Faith Bible Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Vaughn, Jamie Gafford, Chad Smith, David Burkett, Tanner Brooks and Brian Ross.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Helene Matelida Whittington

Mrs. Helene Matelida Whittington, age 82, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017 in Mobile, Ala. She was a native of La Chapelle-aux-Chasses, France and has resided in Bay Minette, Ala. for most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Andree Arthur; one brother, Gerard Ressort and two great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Whittington is survived by husband, Donald Whittington of Bay Minette; children, Chris (Shirley) Whittington of Talladega, Ala., William (Elaine) Whittington of Bay Minette, AL and Debbie (Andy) Wasdin of Bay Minette, AL; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Jerry) Walton of Talladega, AL, David Whittington of Bay Minette, AL and Casey (Mary) Whittington of Thompson Station, TN, Chelsea Wasdin of Montgomery, AL, Jennifer (Heath) Bryars of Bay Minette, AL and Adam (Kristin) Wasdin of Bay Minette, AL; thirteen great grandchildren and two sisters, Paulette Ressort and Arlette Ressort both of France.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Lottie New Home Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Mike Owens, David Whittington, Chase Whittington, Casey Whittington, Adam Wasdin and Heath Bryars.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.