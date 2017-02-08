Obituaries for the week of February 15, 2017

Jack Allen Johnson

Mr. Jack Allen Johnson, age 61, formerly of Canoe, Ala. now of Semmes, Ala., passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017 in Semmes. He had worked at Vanity Fair Mills in Atmore, before moving to Mobile where he was currently working for Carondolet Apartments of Mobile as maintenance supervisor. He born on in Atmore to the late Leon Douglas and Georgene Lee Johnson. He attended New Beginnings Church of Theodore, Ala.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Denise Baustert Johnson of Semmes; two brothers, Buster

Johnson and Ed (Sondra) Johnson, all of Robertsdale, Ala.; two sisters, Jeanne (Frankie)

Baggett of Loxley, Ala. and Jackie Southall of McConnelsville, Ohio; five nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ed Boutwell officiating. Interment will follow in Canoe Freewill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Jason Baggett, Doug Baggett, Kyle Johnson, Russ Johnson, Murphy Bryan and Korbin Bryan.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of all arrangements.