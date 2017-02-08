Grindle honored



United States Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Chris Fleming, at right, presents Atmore resident and U.S. Air Force veteran Mike Grindle with a certificate of appreciation in tribute to Grindle’s “military service to America and (for) advancing the universal hope of freedom and liberty for all,” as the local minister’s wife Barbara looks on. Grindle, who is now under the care of Homestead Hospice, was also presented with a lapel pin designating him as an “honored veteran.” The January 31 ceremony, said to be the first such conducted in Atmore, was witnessed by about 20 family members, friends and hospice representatives.