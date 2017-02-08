ECMS students going to All-State Choral Festival

Note the photo and article above about Friends of Education’s donation to the Escambia County Middle and High School choirs. The funds will be used to buy formal wear, which the students will in turn “rent” from the school.

It’s always nice to put faces with an article, so here are four young ladies who will be among the first to benefit from the most recent donations.

These middle school students – Destiny Brown, La’Ashia Lockett, Brianna Morrow, Megan Wilson – will attend the All-State Choral Festival, a three-day event, in early March in Birmingham. As choir director Conrad Weber said at the Friends of Education check presentation, these ladies will be wearing long gowns when they perform in Birmingham – thanks to the generosity of the community.

By the way, this is the first time Escambia County Middle School choir members have gone to a state choral event.

Megan said they’ve worked hard; Destiny said they practiced a lot; Brianna said they had to learn a lot of new music; and La’Ashia said they had to stay focused.

They practiced during choir time at school and practiced after school.

Choir Director Conrad Weber had all four at the Friends of Education check presentation. When asked what the community’s response meant to them, they talked about the confidence in them and their ability. They talked about having people believe in them – even at their young age.

So when you look at the check presentation on the previous article, look at these four students who will benefit.