Obituaries for the week of February 8, 2017

Sidney Selvin Warrick

Mr. Sidney Selvin Warrick, age 76, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2016 in Pensacola, Fla.

He was a native of Jay, Fla. and has resided in Pensacola most of his life. He was of the Baptist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Fannie Warrick; three brothers, J.T. Warrick, Dawyan Warrick and Rayford Warrick and sister, Pearl Lambeth.

Mr. Warrick is survived by his sister, Lena Mae Odom of Bratt, Fla. and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Flomaton Cemetery.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Lois Juanita Hall

Mrs. Lois Juanita Hall, age 85, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Friday, February 3, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a homemaker. She was born in Atmore to the late Joseph Benjamin and Hattie Phillips Hardy. She attended Lottie Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Armon Hall; son, Michael Armon Hall; three brothers and one sister.

Mrs. Hall is survived by one son, Daniel “Danny” Wayne (Pam) Hall of Atmore; one daughter, Delores “Tody” Ann (Bob) Livingston of Jacksonville, Fla.; one brother, Leonard Ray “Pete” Hardy of Atmore. five sisters, Tishi Phillips of Stockton, Ala., Betty Drew (Gene) Singleton, Sarah (Hoyt) Coon and Nette Hardy, all of Atmore, Linda Garrick of No. Carolina; grandchildren, Matt Livingston, Anna Katherine Peterson, Kevin Michael Hall, Caitlin

Hall and Kyndall Hall; five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 6, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Atmore Memorial Chapel with Bro Chris Pruitt officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Matt Livingston, Kevin Hall, Jody Hardy, Thomas Wayne Hall, Devon Jones and Hilbert E. Hall.

The family received friends Monday, February 6, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Atmore Memorial Chapel

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc in charge of all arrangements.

Debra Ann Shanks Agerton

Mrs. Debra Ann Shanks Agerton, age 64, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a native and former resident of Atmore, Ala. and has resided in Walnut Hill, Fla. for the past twenty-five years. She was the first Animal Control Officer for the City of Atmore. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Atmore.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Luveda Shanks.

Mrs. Agerton is survived by her husband, Gene Agerton of Walnut Hill; one son, Nicklas Agerton of Atmore; three daughters, Mindy Jackson McGhee, and Jordan (Hunter) McKinley, all of Atmore and Ashley Agerton of Mobile, Ala.; one brother, Larry Shanks of Atmore; two half-sisters, Marsha Shanks and Patty Shanks, both of Uriah, Ala. and five grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 6, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Stabler officiating. Burial followed at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family received friends Monday, February 6, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were James Agerton, Hunter McKinley, Matthew Shanks, Darrell Sells, Nicklas Agerton and Robert Agerton.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Gregory Chamichael Dickerson

Mr. Gregory Chamichael Dickerson, age 52, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Friday, January 27, 2017. He was a graduate of Escambia County High School in Atmore. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Longmire McMillian and Arthur Peoples; three brothers, Victor Cheesborrough, Johnny Dickerson, J. D. McDonald; grandmother, Elizabeth Williams and great-grandmother Candice Longmire.

Mr. Dickerson is survived by his wife, Veronica Perdue Dickerson; children and grandchildren, Shakiera, M.J. Latajma, Myra and Melvin; brothers and sisters, Mayola (Joe) Smith, Barbara Rostchild, Theresa (Rick) White, Kenneth (Margaret) Dickerson, Timothy (Shalomda) Dickerson, Angelia (Thomas) Knight, Sr., Calvin Dickerson, Robert (Nozoma) Vancille, Nan (Charles) Lee and Avett Peoples; devoted friends Robert Grissett, Jr. and James Smith and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 4 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Michael Wilson officiating. Burial followed at Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Michael Wilson, Jr., James Wilson, Victor Staples, Abe Bishop, P.W. Bishop, and Robert Grissett, Jr.

Honorary pallbearers were his brothers and nephews.

Flower bearers were his classmates and friends.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.