Obituaries for the week of February 8, 2017

Sidney Selvin Warrick

Mr. Sidney Selvin Warrick, age 76, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2016 in Pensacola, Fla.

He was a native of Jay, Fla. and has resided in Pensacola most of his life. He was of the Baptist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Fannie Warrick; three brothers, J.T. Warrick, Dawyan Warrick and Rayford Warrick and sister, Pearl Lambeth.

Mr. Warrick is survived by his sister, Lena Mae Odom of Bratt, Fla. and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Flomaton Cemetery.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Lois Juanita Hall

Mrs. Lois Juanita Hall, age 85, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Friday, February 3, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a homemaker. She was born in Atmore to the late Joseph Benjamin and Hattie Phillips Hardy. She attended Lottie Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Armon Hall; son, Michael Armon Hall; three brothers and one sister.

Mrs. Hall is survived by one son, Daniel “Danny” Wayne (Pam) Hall of Atmore; one daughter, Delores “Tody” Ann (Bob) Livingston of Jacksonville, Fla.; one brother, Leonard Ray “Pete” Hardy of Atmore. five sisters, Tishi Phillips of Stockton, Ala., Betty Drew (Gene) Singleton, Sarah (Hoyt) Coon and Nette Hardy, all of Atmore, Linda Garrick of No. Carolina; grandchildren, Matt Livingston, Anna Katherine Peterson, Kevin Michael Hall, Caitlin

Hall and Kyndall Hall; five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 6, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Atmore Memorial Chapel with Bro Chris Pruitt officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Matt Livingston, Kevin Hall, Jody Hardy, Thomas Wayne Hall, Devon Jones and Hilbert E. Hall.

The family will receive friends Monday, February 6, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Atmore Memorial Chapel

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc in charge of all arrangements.